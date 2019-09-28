Johnny Amundson





Ohio State freshman midfield Leanne Bough (1) runs the ball down the field during the game against Louisville on Sept. 15. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Rachel Jaycox | For The Lantern



A pair of goals from Iowa forward Leah Zellner extended Ohio State field hockey’s losing streak to three games Friday.





Zellner’s game-winning goal put No. 8 Iowa (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) up 2-1 over No. 14 Ohio State (4-4, 0-2 Big Ten) with ten minutes left in Iowa City, Iowa.



The sophomore’s two goals during puts her at three for the season, which are tied for fourth-best on the Hawkeyes.



Iowa was the highest-ranked opponent Ohio State has faced this year. The Hawkeyes’ only two losses of the year have come against No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Duke.



Zellner put Iowa on the board in the 19th minute after dribbling into the circle to score unassisted.



Buckeye freshman forward Sarah Charley notched her first goal of the year to tie the game at 1-1 just before halftime. The score came on an assist from sophomore forward Tess Maloney.



Zellner knocked home the game winner on a breakaway following a 50th minute Ohio State turnover.



Ohio State tried to ignite its offense in the final five minutes by pulling sophomore goalkeeper Aaliyah Hernandez, but could not overcome the deficit.



The Hawkeyes tripled the Buckeyes shot total 15-5 and Iowa also took five penalty corners to Ohio State’s two. It tied the Buckeyes’ lowest shot total of 2019.



The Buckeyes stay on the road to play Indiana (4-3) Sunday at noon.



The Lantern