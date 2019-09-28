

Glenanne’s Ian Marron and YMCA’s Ben O’Grady. Pic: Sinead Hingston



UCD’s credentials face a double test on the second weekend of the men’s EY Hockey League with Dublin derbies against YMCA and Glenanne.





This weekend was originally scheduled to be a double-weekend but only UCD and Glenanne’s battle on Sunday remains on the schedule following confirmation of the Irish senior men’s training camps.



The Green Machine travel to Bordeaux at 2pm on Sunday for their two-game series with the French. All the games scheduled for October 12 also remain on the agenda but October 19’s games are cancelled. The Irish Senior Cup will go ahead as planned on October 5th and 26th.



UCD’s ranks are bolstered by the arrival of Sam Byrne from Monkstown after his Leaving Cert points were boosted after some rechecks, getting him into his preferred course.



It adds another talent at Michael Styles’ disposal and they will certainly be in high spirits for the games after last weekend’s win over Three Rock Rovers.



Against YM, the students may be in the strange position of having more experience – indeed, they had seven players making their EYHL debuts against the Glens. For UCD, only Jamie Pullen, Ewan Ramsay and Belgian player Gauthier Beirnaert were in the same boat.



On Sunday, squad depth could well come into play with UCD having a wide selection this year while the Glens are tighter on numbers this season. Jerome Saeys missed last week’s game with YM but could add a lively presence to their line-up.



Their first game of the weekend is against Pembroke on Saturday at Serpentine Avenue.



Banbridge welcome Three Rock Rovers to Havelock Park in a traditionally lively affair. Bann are likely to have Eugene Magee back after a slight injury kept him out of their Monkstown date.



Peter Brown and Luke Witherow were both on holiday last time out but are back now. Youngsters Luke McConnell and Robbie Scott have their chance to stake a claim in the panel on an extended basis. For Rovers, Mark English returns up top for the Dubliners.



Lisnagarvey go to Annadale as heavy favourites off the back of their impressively clinical 6-0 win over Pembroke. Dale will have access to Ben Wallace’s services after he missed the opening day of the season with a suspension carried over from last season for an accumulation of yellow cards.



Peter Caruth is another to have served a suspension on the first day of the season, a code of conduct breach during his time as Annadale coach. It means he is free to make his debut for Corinthian and return to face another of his former clubs, Monkstown.





Monkstown’s David Cole and Banbridge’s Josh Moffett. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Both clubs are looking to build on an opening day 2-2 draw in which they fell behind before going in front 2-1.



In Leinster, Rathgar meet Kilkenny in a battle between two sides who won last weekend, both hoping to continue their perfect starts. Portrane meet Dublin North in Donabate, hoping to repeat their Fingal Cup win of a few weeks ago.



Avoca host Dublin University, Clontarf travel to Bray and Railway go to Weston. In Munster, UCC make their seasonal bow against Cork C of I with Catholic Institute host Cork Harlequins and Waterford taking on Ashton.



Men’s weekend fixtures



EY Hockey League



Saturday: Annadale v Lisnagarvey, Strathearn School, 4pm; Banbridge v Three Rock Rovers, Havelock Park, 2.45pm; Corinthian v Monkstown, Whitechurch Park, 1.30pm; Pembroke v Glenanne, Serpentine Avenue, 2.30pm; UCD v YMCA, Belfield, 2.50pm



Sunday: Glenanne v University College Dublin, St Andrews, 2.30pm



Leinster Division 1: Avoca v Dublin University, Newpark, 1pm; Bray v Clontarf, Temple Carrig, 1pm; Portrane v Dublin North, Donabate LC, 1pm; Rathgar v Kilkenny, The High School, 2pm; Weston v Railway Union, Griffeen Valley Park, 2.45pm



Munster Division 1: Catholic Institute v Cork Harlequins, Rosbrien, 3pm; Cork C of I v UCC, Garryduff, 4pm; Waterford v Ashton, Newtown, 1.30pm



Neville Cup – Round 2 (Sunday): Naas v Clontarf, Caragh Road, 3pm



The Hook