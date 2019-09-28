

Gemma McCaw in action for Midlands in the women's NHL. (FILE PHOTO) PHOTOSPORT



Gemma McCaw's return to hockey has received another rapid boost.





The former Black Stick has headed to Sydney this weekend to play for the Adelaide Fire in the new domestic Australian hockey tournament.



"And so the hockey journey continues," McCaw wrote on her Instagram page.



"Excited to be in Sydney playing in the @h1league this weekend for @adelaidefireh1. Loving the amazing weather so far (25 degrees today