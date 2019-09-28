



An exciting new chapter for Australian sport begins this Sunday (29 September 2019) with the long awaited opening day of the inaugural Sultana Bran Hockey One League.

A ‘Super Sunday’ to kick off the season will see double headers (men’s and women’s) in Sydney, Canberra and Perth, with all matches to be broadcast LIVE and exclusive on Kayo.

Every squad is littered with current or former Kookaburras or Hockeyroos and some of the best Australian an international talent, which all leads to a showcase of world class hockey players and elite competition.

Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre in Homebush will host the first double header of the season with NSW Pride at home to the Adelaide Fire from 1:00pm AEST.

Then at 2pm AEST attention turns to the nation’s capital as the women’s and men’s Canberra Chill teams take on the Brisbane Blaze at the National Hockey Centre. The Blaze’s Men’s team boasts seven current members of the Kookaburras so it is going to be a huge first up challenge for the outfit from Canberra.

The action continues over in Western Australia as the Perth Thundersticks welcome Hockey Club Melbourne to the Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University. The Men’s match is up first at 3pm local time before the women’s teams take the field from 4:30pm.

With state pride on the line and the opportunity for players to impress the national selectors and come into consideration for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, there will be no holding back once the teams cross the white line on Sunday.

Excitingly, there are a number of rule initiatives being introduced to further spice up the Sultana Bran Hockey One League. When a field goal or penalty stroke is scored during a match, the same player will get to have an automatic one-on-one shootout with the goalkeeper for the chance to score an extra goal.

“This will encourage a move away from a reliance on penalty corners (drag-flick) and is a great example of Hockey One’s focus on creating moments to celebrate,” said Sultana Bran Hockey One General Manager, Tony Dodemaide.

“Hockey One is really fan-centric. We want all fans, those new to hockey and hockey fanatics, to experience world class hockey that is fast, exciting and entertaining.”

Furthermore, team lists will be restricted to 14 players in total, which is in contrast to international matches, while all matches must have an outright result, with drawn matches to be decided by a penalty shootout.

All clubs will be hoping to get off to a winning start as the season consists of each team playing the others once with the top four sides after seven rounds qualifying for the semi finals with the Grand Finals to take place on Saturday 16 November 2019.

Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season – Round 1 Fixtures

NSW Pride v Adelaide Fire

Sunday 29 September 2019

Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre (NSW)

Match Start: Women’s 1:00pm local (1:00pm AEST), Men’s 2:30pm local (2:30pm AEST)

NSW Pride Women’s squad: Alice Arnott, Jocelyn Bartram (GK), Morgan Blamey, Emily Chalker, Kate Hanna, Greta Hayes, Kate Jenner, Sarah Johnston, Georgina Morgan, Kaitlin Nobbs, Jess Parr (GK), Mikaela Patterson, Renae Robinson, Casey Sablowski, Courtney Schonell, Maddison Smith, Grace Stewart, Jessica Watterson, Mariah Williams, Abby Wilson

Adelaide Fire Women’s squad: Linzi Appleyard, Brooklyn Buchecker, Jane Claxton, Emma De Broughe, Kate Denning, Holly Evans, Emily Grist, Amy Hammond (GK), Sarah Harrison, Amy Hunt, Euleena Maclachlan, Gemma McCaw, Karri McMahon, Gabi Nance, Hattie Shand, Miki Spano, Ashlee Wells (GK), Leah Welstead

NSW Pride Men’s squad: Tim Brand, BJ Bruton (GK), Lain Carr, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Hayden Dillon, Blake Govers, Sam Gray, Jack Hayes, Ehren Hazell, Kurt Lovett, Dylan Martin, Flynn Ogilvie, Ryan Proctor, Daine Richards, Lachlan Sharp, Nathanael Stewart, Ash Thomas (GK), Tristan White, Ky Willott

Adelaide Fire Men’s squad: Lachlan Busiko, Eddie Chittleborough (GK), Angus Fry, Scott Germein, Fred Gray, Ross Hetem, Cameron Joyce, Luke Larwood, Andy Leat, Dan Mitchell, Al Oliver, Glyn Tamlin, Kota Watanabe, Chris Wells, Simon Wells, Cameron White, Hirotaka Zandana

Canberra Chill v Brisbane Blaze

Sunday 29 September 2019

National Hockey Centre (ACT)

Match Start: Women’s 2:00pm local (2:00pm AEST), Men’s 3:30pm local (3:30pm AEST)

Canberra Chill Women’s squad: Sakiyo Asano, Edwina Bone, Meredith Bone, Kalindi Commerford, Sassie Economos, Mikayla Evans, Naomi Evans, Anna Flanagan, Talei Forrest (GK), Sophie Gaughan, Yui Ishibashi, Rebecca Lee, Olivia Martin, Beckie Middleton, Shihori Oikawa, Brooke Peris, Aleisha Price, Jess Smith, Tiny Taseska, Taylor Thomson

Brisbane Blaze Women’s squad: Hannah Astbury (GK), Layla Eleison, Ashlea Fey, Savannah Fitzpatrick, Madison Fitzpatrick, Morgan Gallagher, Rebecca Greiner, Georgia Hillas, Jordyn Holzberger, Madeleine James, Jodie Kenny, Ambrosia Malone, Morgan Mathison, Ashlyn McBurnie, Aleisha Neumann, Meg Pearce, Jesse Reid, Renee Taylor, Britt Wilkinson, Emily Witheyman-Crump (GK)

Canberra Chill Men’s Squad: Garry Backhus, Andrew Charter (GK), Josh Chivers, Owen Chivers, Daniel Conroy, James Day, Kentaro Fukuda, Anand Gupte, Jamie Hawke, Brendan Hill (GK), James Jewell, Aaron Kershaw, Aaron Knight, Jay MacDonald, Lewis McLennan, Kazuma Murata, Lewis Sheperd, Ben Staines, Jake Staines, Manabu Yamashita

Brisbane Blaze Men’s squad: Jacob Anderson, Daniel Beale, Robert Bell, Scott Boyde, Justin Douglas, Matthew Finn (GK), Tim Howard, Shane Kenny, Mitchell Nicholson (GK), Hugh Pembroke, Matthew Pembroke, Joel Rintala, Matthew Swann, Jared Taylor, Luke Tyne, Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton, Ethan White, Blake Wotherspoon, Dylan Wotherspoon

Perth Thundersticks v HC Melbourne

Sunday 29 September 2019

Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University (WA)

Match Start: Men’s 3:00pm local (5:00pm AEST), Women’s 4:30pm local (6:30pm AEST)

Perth Thundersticks Men’s squad: Will Byas, James Collins, Matthew Fisher, Liam Flynn, Dave Gavranich, Tim Geers, Frazer Gerrard, Brandon Gibbs, Coby Green, Jake Harvie, Brayden King, Tyler Lovell (GK), Trent Mitton, Alec Rasmussen, Daniel Rayney, Ben Rennie (GK), Marshall Roberts, Daniel Robertson, Tom Wickham, Aran Zalewski



HC Melbourne Men’s squad: Kiran Arunasalam, George Bazeley (GK), Simon Borger, Jonathan Bretherton, Joel Carroll, Johan Durst (GK), Nathan Ephraums, Russell Ford, Will Gilmour, Casey Hammond, Max Hendry, Aaron Kleinschmidt, James Knee, Craig Marais, Andrew Philpott, Joshua Pollard, Jayshaan Randhawa, Jake Sherren, Josh Simmonds, Oscar Wookey



Perth Thundersticks Women’s squad: Roos Broek, Jemma Buckley, Caitlin Cooper (GK), Jacqui Day, Rachel Frusher, Annie Gibbs, Line Malan, Phillipa Morgan, Agueda Moroni, Caitlin Pascov, Candyce Peacock, Chloe Pendlebury, Aleisha Power (GK), Renee Rockliff, Jolie Sertorio, Karri Somerville, Penny Squibb, Shanea Tonkin, Jade Vanderzwan, Georgia Wilson



HC Melbourne Women’s squad: Laura Barden, Krissy Bates, Nikki Bosman (GK), Lily Brazel, Kary Chau, Olivia Colasurdo, Laura Desmet, Hannah Gravenall, Takara Haines, Nicola Hammond, Carly James, Amy Lawton, Rachael Lynch (GK), Claire Messent, Hayley Padget, Madi Ratcliffe, Sam Snow, Sophie Taylor, Ash Utri, Florine Van Grimbergen



Tassie Tigers – BYE



Tassie Tigers Women’s squad: Holly Bonde, Phillida Bridley, Esmee Broekhuizen, Lauren Canning, Jessica Chesterman, Emily Donovan, Jean Flanagan, Nicole Geeves, Molly Haas, Ruby Haywood, Madeleine Hinton, Caashia Karringten, Katerina Lacina, Samantha Lawrence, Sarah McCambridge, Hannah Richardson, Sophie Rockefeller, Isabelle Sharman, Laura Spandler, Amelia Spence



Tassie Tigers Men’s squad: Kieron Arthur, Hayden Beltz, Joshua Beltz, James Bourke, Joshua Brooks, Kurt Budgeon, Henry Chambers, Tim Deavin, Eddie Ockenden, Gobindraj Gill, Jeremy Hayward, Nicolas Leslie, Joshua Mardell, Sam McCambridge, Linden McCarthy, Sam McCulloch, Benjamin Read, Oliver Smith, Jack Welch, Grant Woodcock

