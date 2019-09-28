SHAH ALAM: National hockey coach Roelant Oltmans wasn’t pleased after Malaysia ended their South Korea Test campaign with another defeat in Jincheon.





Malaysia lost 4-5 to South Korea and Oltmans attributed it to mistakes and leaky defence.



Goals by Malaysia were scored by Faizal Saari (13th and 40th minute), Shahril Saabah (sixth) and Nik Mohd Aiman Nik Rozemi (49th), while Jang Joo-hyun was the toast for South Korea after scoring a hattrick (26th, 29th and 41st) and followed by Lee Nam-yong (48th) and Hwang Tae-il (50th).



All the South Korean goals were scored through penalty corners.



Said Oltmans: “It shows how poor our penalty corner defence is. For me, just like the previous game, unnecessary mistakes brought us down.



“We started well in the first quarter, but somehow faltered in the second. The next two quarters were reasonable but our defence should have been tighter.



“I saw some fighting spirit in the boys and we scored three field goals. We couldn’t score any in our previous three matches, but today we got it right.”



In Jincheon, Malaysia won the first game 2-1, were held 2-2 in the second and lost 2-0 in the third match.



Malaysia are gearing up for a two-leg Olympic qualifiers against Britain on Nov 2 and 3.



“We’ve five more weeks to prepare. At times, we showed some high quality hockey in South Korea but we’ve to work harder, that’s for sure, ” added Oltmans.



The Star of Malaysia