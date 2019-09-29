Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Cardinal women drop field hockey contest at Wake Forest

Published on Sunday, 29 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 53
Phoebe Crosthwaite, Megan Frost (4), Corinne Zanolli and Fenella Scutt (5) talk things over. Photo by Karen Ambrose Hickey/Stanford Athletics.

Corinne Zanolli scored for the 15th-ranked Stanford field hockey team but it wasn't enough as the Cardinal dropped a 3-1 decision to host No. 21 Wake Forest in a nonconference contest Friday.



The Cardinal (6-4) was opportunistic early on, as Corinne Zanolli padded her nation-leading goal total with her 15th score of the season in the 21st minute.

Zanolli is on track to outpace her breakthrough sophomore year, in which she scored a single-season school record 26 goals.

Wake Forest (3-5), which controlled play throughout and owned a 12-6 shot edge, tied the game at 1-1 in the 37th minute following the first of two goals from Alexis Grippo.

The match remained level until the 57:41 mark when Grippo converted a penalty stroke and the Demon Deacons added an empty-net goal one minute later.

Stanford concludes its road trip on Sunday morning at Duke

