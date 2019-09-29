

Selangor players celebrate after winning the Razak Cup women’s title following a 1-0 win over Kuala Lumpur in the final yesterday. PIC BY ZULFADHLI ZULKILFI.



SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Nur Farah Hanis Azharuddin’s first goal of the tournament could not have come at a more opportune time.





The 141cm tall girl netted the solitary goal — in the 11th minute — for Selangor to defeat defending champions Kuala Lumpur in the women’s Razak Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



“I never expected to score the winner in the final because I’ve had a difficult tournament. I could not find my rhythm right until the very end,” said Nur Farah, who studies at the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI).



So, what’s her next plan?



“I’d like to play for the National Juniors some day,” said Nur Farah.



Hosts Selangor, silver medallists last year, had earlier topped Group B with wins over Armed Forces, Malaacca and Terengganu before ousting Police 3-0 in the semi-finals.



Selangor also pocketed RM2,000 after winning the Fair Play Award.



Johor’s Nuraini Rashid was the women’s top scorer with four penalty corner goals.



