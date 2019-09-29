By Jugjet Singh





MELAKA defeated Johor 3-1 to win the Razak Cup Division One title at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. - NSTP/ZULFADHLI ZULKIFLI.



MELAKA defeated Johor 3-1 to win the Razak Cup Division One title at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





Luqman Nurhakim Saiful (18th), Muhibuddin Moharam (34th) and Amirullah Zainol (53rd) delivered for Melaka while Shello Silverius scored off a penalty stroke for Johor in the 45th minute.



In the Division Two final, national player Najmi Farizal Jazlan left it late in the fourth quarter to score two penalty corner goals in the 2-1 win over Selangor to not only hand Perlis the title, but also a promotion spot to Division One next season.



Hosts Selangor drew first blood with a third minute strike through Fikri Amer Runnizar's field attempt. However, they could not increase their tally from their subsequent opportunities.



A patient Perlis grew in confidence and turned on the heat in the final quarter.



The towering Najmi, who last played for the national team in the Japan Four-Nation in August, flicked home high in the 47th and 56th minutes to hand Perlis the title.



“It's a super feeling to help my state win the title as well as promotion into Division One next year.



“Selangor were hard to crack but when I scored the first goal, they were rattled and the second came easy,” said Najmi, who was named man of the match.



Najmi also topped the scorers’ chart with 12 goals.



In the bronze playoff, Armed Forces overcame Negri Sembilan 4-2 with goals from Hafizi Ramli (eighth), Yazid Yahya (34th), Luqman Sufi Jaafar (49th) and Fahmi Abdullah (53rd).



Aiman Haquim (10th) and Nazrul Ashraf (38th) netted for Negri.



RESULTS — Division One final: Johor 1 Melaka 3; Third-Fourth: Terengganu 3 Kuala Lumpur 2.



Division Two final: Selangor 1 Perlis 2; Third-Fourth: Armed Forces 4 Negri Sembilan 2.



Women’s final: Kuala Lumpur 0 Selangor 1; Third-Fourth: Armed Forces 3 Police 3 (Police win 4-2 on shootout).



New Straits Times