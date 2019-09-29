Stats Speak: 6-1 is the biggest ever win of India against Spaniards
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
In international men’s hockey India met Spain in London Olympics (1948) first time. Stalwarts Kunwar Digvijay Singh ‘Babu’ and Penalty corner expert Tarlochan Singh Bawa scored the goals in 2-0 triumph versus mighty Spanish.
Yesterday in Antwerp (Belgium) Harmanpreet Singh (28’,32’) and Rupinderpal Singh(59’) have scored by penalty corners, while Captain Manpreet Singh(24’); Mandeep Singh(56’) and Neelakanta Sharma(39’) have netted field goals in 6-1 magnificent victory. It is the biggest ever win of India against Spaniards.
Previously in Lyons International (1963) India won by 4-0 against Spain. In elite tourneys India beats Spain by 3-0 in Chennai Champions Trophy (1996) and Kuala Lumpur World Cup (2002).However Spain outclassed India by 8-2 in August 2009 in test match played in test series. Here are statistical highlights:
India-Spain in men’s hockey: at a glance
|
Particulars
|
India’s
Wins
|
Spain’s
Wins
|
Drawn
|
Goals For
India
|
Goals For
Spain
|
Total-62
|
26
|
23
|
13
|
117
|
114
|
Total matches
In test series-20
|
9
|
8
|
3
|
46
|
46
|
In elite tourneys
matches played-22
|
9
|
7
|
6
|
39
|
37
|
In India-Spain ties: India’s biggest ever win 6-1 on Sept 28, 2019; Spain’s biggest ever win 8-2 on Aug 9, 2009.
