Stats Speak: 6-1 is the biggest ever win of India against Spaniards

Published on Sunday, 29 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 63
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

In international men’s hockey India met Spain in London Olympics (1948) first time. Stalwarts Kunwar Digvijay Singh ‘Babu’ and Penalty corner expert Tarlochan Singh Bawa scored the goals in 2-0 triumph versus mighty Spanish.



Yesterday in Antwerp (Belgium) Harmanpreet Singh (28’,32’) and Rupinderpal Singh(59’) have scored by penalty corners, while  Captain Manpreet Singh(24’); Mandeep Singh(56’) and Neelakanta Sharma(39’) have netted field goals in 6-1 magnificent victory. It is the biggest ever win of India against Spaniards.

Previously in Lyons International (1963) India won by 4-0 against Spain. In elite tourneys India beats Spain by 3-0 in Chennai Champions Trophy (1996) and Kuala Lumpur World Cup (2002).However Spain outclassed India by 8-2 in August 2009 in test match played in test series. Here are statistical highlights:
India-Spain in men’s hockey: at a glance

Particulars

India’s

Wins

Spain’s

Wins

Drawn

Goals For

India

Goals For

Spain

Total-62

26

23

13

117

114

Total matches

In test series-20

9

8

3

46

46

In elite tourneys

matches played-22

9

7

6

39

37

In India-Spain ties: India’s biggest ever win 6-1 on Sept 28, 2019; Spain’s biggest ever win 8-2 on Aug 9, 2009.

