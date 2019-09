Hockey players practise at the KK Hakku Stadium. File Photo



After much delay, the long-pending demand of hockey players will soon be accepted as the foundation of a new synthetic turf was laid at the KK Hakku Stadium here on Sunday.





A few days ago, Adviser to Governor K Vijay Kumar had inaugurated and laid the foundation of a series of sports projects. It also included the illumination of KK Hakku Hockey Stadium, which was established with Rs 75 lakh, besides laying the foundation of AstroTurf to be raised at an estimated cost of Rs 600 lakh.



“Earlier, the AstroTurf was inaugurated at the KK Hakku Stadium in 1999. The average life of an AstroTurf is 10 years after which it has to be replaced but unfortunately that did not happen. Now, the foundation of the new turf has been laid after a long gap of 20 years. We are hopeful that the stadium will have the new turf soon to host national-level tournaments,” GS Bakshi, secretary, Hockey J&K, told The Tribune.

“It was a long-pending demand of hockey lovers to have a new AstroTurf at the stadium. The national-level tournaments can be played only on the new turf as the existing one is not even fit to hold exhibition matches,” he added.



“Moreover, the floodlights installed in the stadium last month also seem to be of substandard quality. These are not functioning properly, which makes it difficult to conduct matches at night. The matter has already been taken up with the authorities,” Bakshi added.



“The turfs outside J&K are in excellent condition. We are happy that the government has agreed to our demand for laying a new AstroTurf at the stadium,” said Anajali Kumari, a hockey trainee.



