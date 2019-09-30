Johnny Amundson





Ohio State senior back Whitney Harris (11) runs down the field during a game against Louisville on Sept. 15. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Rachel Jaycox | For The Lantern



The Ohio State field hockey team won its first Big Ten matchup of the year against Indiana Sunday, snapping a three-game losing streak.





Two Buckeyes scored two goals as No. 14 Ohio State (5-4, 1-2 Big Ten) outshot Indiana (4-5, 1-2) 34-5 in the 6-2 victory.



Buckeye freshman midfielder Mackenzie Allessie scored twice off a team-leading nine shots and five shots on goal. Sophomore forward Jessica Hourihane also scored twice, and the pair were two of nine Buckeyes to place a shot on net –– a season high.



After a scoreless first half, Ohio State freshman forward Sarah Charley opened the scoring with an unassisted 36th minute goal.



Indiana senior midfielder Kelsey Giese, who scored both of Indiana’s goals Sunday, responded eight minutes later.



Giese led her team with five shots, four shots on goal, and two goals.



Ohio State picked up two more goals in short order, with Allessie and Hourihane each knocking home their first.



Giese’s second goal cut the Buckeye lead to one with 6:30 left, but Ohio State quickly responded with three goals in the last five minutes to comfortably put Indiana away.



Ohio State’ continues its season against Ohio Sunday at 2:00 p.m.



The Lantern