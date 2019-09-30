

Photo by Cody Glenn/ISIPhotos.com.



Senior Kelsey Bing recorded three saves but the No. 15 Stanford field hockey team failed to score in a 1-0 loss to host No. 2 Duke on Sunday in a nonconference contest.





The Blue Devils (8-1) scored in the 18th minute and recorded their fourth shutout to keep Stanford (6-5) winless on its two-game road swing against ranked opponents.





The Cardinal outshot Duke 4-2 in the second half but was unable to finish its scoring opportunities.



Stanford meets No. 19 Syracuse in a nonconference match in Berkeley on Saturday. The Orangewomen (7-2) upset Duke 2-1 in an ACC contest on Friday.



Lynn Vanderstichele came off the bench to lead Stanford with three shots, ytwo of which were on goal. The nation’s leading scorer Corinne Zanolli was limited to one shot by the Blue Devils defense. Rose Winter also had a shot on goal.



