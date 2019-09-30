by Avery Trendel





Photo via UNC Athletics



Despite missing head coach Karen Shelton for a second straight game while she attended a family wedding, the top-ranked UNC field hockey team continued its unparalleled run of dominance on Sunday–demolishing James Madison 9-0 to also improve its season record to 9-0.





Sophomore star Erin Matson scored four times in the game, while senior Catherine Hayden added a hat trick of her own to lead the Tar Heel offensive outburst. The team also received a goal apiece from senior Marissa Creatore and sophomore Abby Pitcairn.



The Tar Heels led 5-0 by halftime, and manufactured 14 shots on goal for the game compared to only two for James Madison (3-6).



This victory also extended UNC’s winning streak to 32 games overall, with its last loss coming in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.



“We’re happy with the shutout,” associate head coach Grant Fulton said afterwards. “We passed the ball really well, and once again we took advantage of our opportunities.”



Up Next:



With the win, UNC sets up a massive rivalry showdown on Friday–as it will host the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils in a matchup of the nation’s top two teams. That game is set to begin at 4:30 p.m and will be televised on the ACC Network.



