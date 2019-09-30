

Four-gone conclusion: Melaka players and officials celebrating their fourth Razak Cup title after beating Johor on Saturday.



PETALING JAYA: Melaka have sent an early signal to their Malaysia Games (Sukma) rivals by winning the Razak Cup.





Melaka, powered by youngsters, bagged their fourth Razak Cup title after pulling off a stunning 3-1 victory over Johor in the Division One final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.







They were dominant throughout the match and their scorers were Luqman Nurhakim Saiful (18th minute), Muhibuddin Moharam (34th) and Amirullah Zainol (53rd) - all via field goals.



As for Johor, their consolation was a penalty stroke by Shello Silverius in the 45th minute.



Melaka, who had previously won the Razak Cup in 2005,2009 and 2015, took home RM10,000 prize money while Johor received RM7,000.



Melaka coach Azrul Effendy Bistamam said he used the Razak Cup to expose his youngsters as part of their preparation for the Johor Sukma next year.



“I’m happy with the players’ performance. They followed our tactical plans and instructions against Johor, who are a good side, ” said Azrul.



“We scrutinised and studied Johor’s previous match to identify their strengths, especially in the short corners. Our plan worked against them.



“We fielded eight players from our Sukma squad to expose them early and they did well to win the title.”



In the Division Two final, national player Najmi Farizal Jazlan’s two late penalty corner goals helped Perlis upstage Selangor 2-1.



The hard-fought win also ensured Perlis’ promotion to Division One next season.



Hosts Selangor opened the scoring with Fikri Amer Runnizar’s field attempt in the third minute but Najmi turned on the heat with goals in the 47th and 56th minutes to complete the comeback win.



