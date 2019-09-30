By AYUMBA AYODI and DONNA ATOLA





Alice Awiti (right) of Lakers Hockey Club dribbles past from Lynn Ayuma of Strathmore Scorpions during their Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground on September 28, 2019. Lakers won 3-2. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Lakers shocked visiting Strathmore University Scorpions 3-2 in a women’s hockey Premier League at Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu on Saturday.





The victory saw Lakers uphold their unbeaten run in the league as they scaled one place to fourth with 15 points drawn from three wins and six draws.



Strathmore stay second in the log with 18 points from three losses, five wins and three draws. Champions Telkom top with 26 points from a clean run of eight wins and two draws.



Telkom and Lakers are the only sides yet to concede defeats this season.



That happened as men's Premier League champions Butali Sugar Warriors crushed Nairobi Simba Union 4-1 to not only extend their unbeaten run, but also their lead at the top to seven points.



Butali, who now have 10 wins and three draws, are seated pretty at the top with 33 points.



Lakers and Strathmore went for the break tied at 1-1. Lynn Ayuma put the visitors head in the seventh minute from field play, before Linah Naliaka levelled for Lakers in the 19th minute also from field play.



Alice Awiti would score from a penalty corner five minutes into the second quarter, before sealing a brace in the 49th minute from field play to put Lakers ahead 3-1.



Lynn Tumunai pulled one back for Strathmore in the 55th minute as Lakers put up a tight defence top hold on for victory.



Overwhelmed about his team’s performance, Lakers’ coach Austin Tuju said beating the Scorpions was an uphill task.



“Scorpions’ have a well experienced coach Meshack Senge, who has coached for over a decade. They are a difficult team to beat so we are very excited,” said coach Tuju.



Crest-fallen Senge hailed Lakers display, but expressed disappointment in his team’s performance that was dominated with many wasted chances.



“It was not a very difficult game we ought to have won but unfortunately we missed numerous opportunities,” said coach Senge, who also took issue with the match officials.



“I am not sure if it outright incompetence or it was deliberate to push the game in a certain way,” said Senge. “Well, that should not be a big excuse since we ought to have scored.”



