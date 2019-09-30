



A mammoth 37 goals in five men’s EY Hockey League games marked an explosive day two of the competition with Lisnagarvey, Three Rock Rovers, UCD and Pembroke cashing in.





Annadale 1 (C Tremlett) Lisnagarvey 10 (D Nelson 3, A Williamson 3, B Nelson 2, T Chambers, O Kidd)



Lisnagarvey ran up their second imposing win of the men’s EY Hockey League season as hat tricks from Daniel Nelson and Andy Williamson saw them cruise to a 10-1 win over Annadale.



It was 2-0 inside the first six minutes with Nelson getting a deft touch to Jonny Bell’s ball driven into the circle. A Willamson penalty corner doubled the lead and Troy Chambers made it three before the end of the first quarter via a driving run and reverse-stick finish.



Williamson whipped in another corner shot and it was five at half-time when Daniel Nelson worked well with his younger brother Ben, the latter moving the goalkeeper before flicking in.



Chris Tremlett got one back early in the second half but a Williamson stroke in the 46th minute made it 6-1. Ollie Kidd got the seventh before Daniel and Ben Nelson both scored within two minutes of each other. Daniel then completed his treble from the flick-spot. It makes it two wins from two for Garvey with 16 goals scored.



Banbridge 2 (B McCandless, Ph Brown) Three Rock Rovers 5 (B Walker 2, J Hosking, S Grace)



Three Rock Rovers came back twice in the first quarter from a goal behind to beat Banbridge with a sharp performance as they bounced back from last week’s shock opening loss to newly-promoted UCD.



Bruce McCandless gave Bann the perfect start when he turned and shot home after collecting a great ball from Magee. But the lead lasted for just 30 seconds as Rovers went straight to the other end and Harry Morris tapped in at the far post for the equaliser.



In the 16th minute, from the first penalty corner of the game, Philip Brown hammered home to make it 2-1. But the Leinster side levelled straight from the restart, Ben Walker diving to deflect the ball home from close range.



Walker got his second on the half-hour mark, this time from an excellent penalty corner variation. Two minutes into the second-half, the hosts had a let-off when a brilliant effort from Ross Canning crashed off the underside of the bar.



But with 11 minutes left, Rovers got their reward when, with Bann committed to attack, Jody Hosking fired home after playing a one-two with Canning.



Sam Grace made it 5-2 from a set-piece in the last minute to complete the scoring and a bad day at the office for the home team.



Bann captain Eugene Magee declared: “Conceding twice within a minute of going 1-0 and 2-1 up cost us ultimately. I thought we played quite well in the first-half and there were some decent individual performances.



“We had a game plan but let in slip in the second-half and they took advantage and deserved their win so we’ll have to learn from it.”



Pembroke 6 (A Sothern 2, R McCollum 2, J Ryan, H Spain) Glenanne 1 (S Brownlow)



Three goals in the first nine minutes meant Pembroke had a comfortable first home win of the season, reversing some of the damage of their opening day 6-0 defeat to Lisnagarvey.



Alan Sothern is set to be a key figure following his return to Ireland and he showed his predatory instincts in front of goal with a one-touch finish in the first minute. Rob McCollum swept in the second soon after and he doubled his total soon after from a penalty corner move that came off the post, cleaning up the rebound.



It was 4-0 at half-time with Jack Ryan taking the initiative following Greg Chambers work in the D. The Glens did get one back in the third quarter via a Stephen Brownlow penalty corner but Harry Spain replied in kind with a drag-flick of his own. And Sothern completed the victory on the final hooter from another penalty corner for a 6-1 success.



UCD 6 (G Sarratt 2, A Meates, J Guilfoyle, P Lynch, A Flynn) YMCA 4 (G Glutz 2, B O’Grady, T Brophy)



UCD backed up their opening day win against Three Rock Rovers with a comprehensive victory over YMCA, tempered somewhat by a few late concessions.



YM did score first with star man Grant Glutz turning powerfully and slamming home a fourth minute goal but the students were soon 4-1 up by just the 14th minute. John Guilfoyle equalised before Peter Lynch added the next within a minute to take the lead.



An Andrew Meates goal, against his former club, made it 3-1 before Guy Sarratt netted his first of the day from a penalty corner. Glutz pulled one back in the 20th minute but a second Sarratt goal made it 5-2 at half-time and they were out of sight in the 37th minute when Alex Flynn scored his first goal for the club since his summer move.



Ben O’Grady and Tony Brophy scored in the closing quarter for YMCA to half the deficit to 6-4. UCD sit level at the top with Lisnagarvey on six points while YM are the only side yet to register a point.



Corinthian 1 (I Stewart) Monkstown 1 (R Nichols)



Corinthian and Monkstown both recorded their second draws of the season from two games to date after a late exchange of penalty corners.



For the reds, they were left to rue a late concession for the second week running to deny them a maiden win in the EY Hockey League. They led via the prolific Ian Stewart’s 53rd minute goal but they could not hold on for the victory as Rory Nichols responded in kind with his equaliser coming from the last play of the game. Town were without skipper David Cole for the tie.



