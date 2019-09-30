

Simon Hujwan saves for Beeston. Credit David Kissman



Surbiton are the only team with a 100% record in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division after thumping hosts Brooklands MU 12-0 on Sunday.





Luke Taylor, Alan Forsyth and Ben Boon all scored two to put Surbiton up 6-0 at the half.



Forsyth added two more goals and Taylor completed his hat-trick after the break with Rob Farrington, Sam Spencer and David Goodfield also scoring for Surbiton.



Samuel Ward scored a hat-trick for Old Georgians in their 3-3 draw with Wimbledon on Saturday.



Wimbledon went ahead twice in the game; first through Phil Roper and then Ed Horler, but Ward’s goals ensured Old Georgians stayed in touch before Jack Waller found the back of the net for Wimbledon in the dying seconds to salvage a point.



Last season’s champions Hampstead & Westminster went third with a 6-1 win over Holcombe.



Matt Guise Brown opened the scoring with two first half efforts before Kei Kaeppeler and Hywel Jones joined the scoresheet for the London outfit.



Holcombe’s Barry Middleton scored but Samuel French quickly hit back before Marc Edwards added the sixth goal for Hampstead & Westminster.



Two first half goals from Robbie Green and Chris Proctor gave Beeston a 2-1 win over East Grinstead; Liam Ansell scored for East Grinstead.



The University of Exeter capitalised on a first half lead to finish with a 3-0 away win over Reading; James Ferguson, Sam Hooper and George Carson were the scorers.



Men’s Division 1 North



The University of Durham made an emphatic start to their Men’s Hockey League Division 1 North campaign on Saturday, beating hosts Leeds 7-0.



Daniel Edwards found the back of the net twice for the visitors, while other goals came from Richard Jackson, Benedict Park, Max Van Laak, Phillip Jansen and James Sookias.



Alf Dinnie and Gareth Furlong scored two goals each in Cardiff & Met’s 7-3 victory over Olton & West Warwicks.



The University of Birmingham put four second half goals past City of Peterborough as they went onto win 6-3.



Elsewhere, the University of Nottingham beat Sheffield Hallam 4-0 away from home on Saturday while Bowdon came away 3-2 winners over Loughborough Students on Sunday.



Men’s Division 1 South



Southgate beat Canterbury 8-1 as they made a strong start to life in the Men’s Hockey League Division 1 South on Saturday.



Alex Williams scored a hat-trick of goals from open play to send Southgate top of the table after the first round of fixtures.



Oxted held on to beat Havant 3-2 in their fixture away from home.



Robert Mugridge and Chris Webster put Oxted two goals to the good before Timothy Guise Brown added a third after Federico Bertoni had cut the earlier lead in half.



Scott Rawlings scored a goal at the death for Team Bath Buccaneers to take all three points against Sevenoaks in a slim 1-0 home win.



Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove beat Oxford Hawks 2-1 while Teddington beat Fareham by the same scoreline.



Men’s Conference East



A late goal from Martyn Lear couldn’t stop Spencer beating Old Loughtonians 5-4 in the Men’s Hockey League Conference East.



Three goals from Ross Watkins helped Spencer to a 4-2 half time lead before Ashley Smith’s 48th minute strike put the game to bed.



Andrew Sparshott scored two goals in Chichester’s 5-2 victory over hosts Bedford; the three-goal deficit sees Chichester go top of the table.



Wapping beat Harleston Magpies 2-0, London Edwardians were victorious 3-1 against Bromley & Beckenham and St Albans beat Cambridge City 4-1.



Men’s Conference North



Alderley Edge’s 6-0 win over Timperley lifted them to the top of the Men’s Hockey League Conference North table.



James Warburton and Angus McCormick scored two goals each in the win.



Greg Moorhouse’s goal four minutes from time salvaged a point for Wakefield in their fixture against Deeside Ramblers which finished 3-3.



Belper beat Preston 4-0, Doncaster came up trumps in a 2-0 win over Lichfield and Didsbury Northern edged Barford Tigers 2-1.



Men’s Conference West



Old Cranleighans toppled the University of Exeter’s second team 4-0 to go top of the Men’s Hockey League Conference West on the opening day.



Ashmoor beat hosts the University of Bristol 4-2 while Marcus Howard scored a last-minute penalty stroke to give Richmond all three points in a 3-2 win over Harborne.



Khalsa Leamington beat Isca 2-1 away while Cardiff University and Cheltenham’s fixture ended 2-2.



