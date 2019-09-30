The opening round of the Sultana Bran Hockey One League 2019 Season produced a feast of goals and a host of tight results as Australia’s new reimagined national hockey league took centre stage.





There were 28 goals scored across the six (three women’s and three men’s) matches as Sydney, Canberra and Perth hosted the first round of double headers.



In the women’s competition, Adelaide Fire sent an early statement as they defeated NSW Pride 2-1 at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre. Karri McMahon scored the first ever goal of the Sultana Bran Hockey One League in the 34th minute but the lead lasted barely a minute as Alice Arnott equalised for the hosts. However, Miki Spano’s strike with four minutes to go in the third quarter proved the winner.



The Sultana Bran Hockey One League’s first match to be decided by a penalty shootout came in the nation’s capital as the Canberra Chill edged out the Brisbane Blaze 3-2 on penalties after scores were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time.



Naomi Evans and Rosie Malone found the back of the net for their respective teams, and both then managed to score the extra goal from their subsequent one-on-one shootout with the keeper, which is one of the exciting new initiatives that has been introduced for the competition (when a field goal or penalty stroke is scored during a match, the same player will get to have an automatic one-on-one shootout with the goalkeeper for the chance to score an extra goal).



HC Melbourne were the other Round 1 winners on the women’s side as they recorded a 3-1 win over the Perth Thundersticks in Perth. Captain Claire Messant gave HC Melbourne an early lead before Shanea Tonkin tied it up at 1-1 just before half time.



In a tense finale, Madi Ratcliffe was the hero for the Victorians as she struck in the final minute and then converted her one-on-one with the keeper to make the final score 3-1.



The opening round of the men’s competition saw NSW Pride, Brisbane Blaze and HC Melbourne all record first up victories.



In a match where all the scoring came within the space of five minutes, goals from Ehren Hazell and Blake Govers was enough for the NSW Pride to scrape past Adelaide Fire.



Canberra Chill put up a brave fight against the highly fancied Brisbane Blaze with scores level 1-1 at half time with goals from the Blaze’s Joel Rintala and Chill captain Aaron Kershaw.



But a third quarter double from Justin Douglas and another from Jacob Anderson ensured the Queenslanders kicked off their campaign with a win.



The round concluded with a nine-goal thriller between the Perth Thundersticks and HC Melbourne at the Perth Hockey Stadium.



A Tom Wickham double for the Perth Thundersticks was replicated less than 60 seconds later at the other end by HC Melbourne striker Nathan Ephraums to make it 2-2 inside the opening 10 minutes.



HC Melbourne captain Russell Ford pounced to make it 4-2 after he converted his one-on-one with the keeper after finding the back of the net but Trent Mitton was not going to be outdone as he responded with his own double in the 20th minute to tie the scores at 4-4 at the main interval.



The match would be decided in the 32nd minute when Ford fired in a reverse stick to complete his hat-trick and give HC Melbourne a confidence boosting win on the road ahead of their opening home game this Sunday.



Every match of the Sultana Bran Hockey One League 2019 Season is LIVE and exclusive on Kayo. Tickets for all matches are available through Ticketek.



Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season – Round 1 Results



Women’s Competition



NSW Pride 1 (Arnott 35’)

Adelaide Fire 2 (McMahon 34’, Spano 41’)



Sunday 29 September 2019

Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre (NSW)



Full Match report



NSW Pride Women’s team: 2.Sarah Johnston, 12.Mikaela Patterson, 14.Kaitlin Nobbs, 19.Morgan Blamey, 20.Maddison Smith, 21.Alice Arnott, 22.Kate Jenner (c), 23.Abby Wilson, 24.Mariah Williams, 27.Renae Robinson, 28.Casey Sablowski, 29.Courtney Schonell, 30.Jocelyn Bartram (GK), 31.Emma Spinks



Adelaide Fire Women’s team: 1.Linzi Appleyard, 3.Brooklyn Buchecker, 6.Jane Claxton, 7.Emma de Broughe, 8.Holly Evans (c), 13.Sarah Harrison, 15.Euleena Maclachlan, 17.Karri McMahon, 19.Gabi Nance, 20.Hattie Shand, 21.Miki Spano, 23.Gemma McCaw, 25.Kate Denning, 28.Amy Hammond (GK)



Canberra Chill 2 (3) (Evans 53’/53’)

Brisbane Blaze 2 (2) (Malone 43’/43’)

Canberra Chill win 3-2 on penalties



Sunday 29 September 2019

National Hockey Centre (ACT)



Full match report



Canberra Chill Women’s team: 3.Brooke Peris, 4.Jess Smith, 7.Naomi Evans, 9.Sassie Economos, 10.Rebecca Lee, 11.Sophie Gaughan, 13.Edwina Bone (c), 15.Yui Ishibashi, 16.Shihori Oikawa, 17.Beckie Middleton, 19.Anna Flanagan, 23.Kalindi Commerford, 27.Meredith Bone, 31.Sakiyo Asano (GK)



Brisbane Blaze Women’s team: 1.Savannah Fitzpatrick, 2.Madison Fitzpatrick, 3.Layla Eleison, 4.Ashlea Fey, 5.Rosie Malone, 6.Morgan Gallagher, 7.Jodie Kenny (c), 8.Jordyn Holzberger, 14.Meg Pearce, 15.Hannah Astbury (GK), 19.Morgan Mathison, 21.Renee Taylor, 22.Britt Wilkinson, 25.Georgia Hillas



Perth Thundersticks 1 (Tonkin 26’)

HC Melbourne 3 (Messent 5’, Ratcliffe 60’/60’)



Sunday 29 September 2019

Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University (WA)



Full Match report

2nd Full Match report



Perth Thundersticks Women’s team: 3.Candyce Peacock, 4.Jemma Buckley (c), 6.Jacqui Day, 8.Georgia Wilson, 9.Shanea Tonkin, 11.Rachel Frusher, 14.Roos Broek, 15.Caitlin Pascov, 16.Karri Somerville, 17.Annie Gibbs, 18.Renee Rockliff, 19.Aleisha Power (GK), 29.Agueda Moroni, 30.Chloe Pendlebury



HC Melbourne Women’s team: 1.Sophie Taylor, 5.Krissy Bates, 6.Claire Messent (c), 7.Kary Chau, 8.Olivia Colasurdo, 9.Lily Brazel, 10.Laura Desmet, 14.Laura Barden, 21.Florine van Grimbergen, 22.Madi Ratcliffe, 23.Sam Snow, 25.Hannah Gravenall, 27.Rachael Lynch (GK), 33.Amy Lawton



Men’s Competition



NSW Pride 2 (Hazell 42’, Govers 45+’)

Adelaide Fire 1 (Busiko 47’)



Sunday 29 September 2019

Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre (NSW)



NSW Pride Men’s team: 2.Tom Craig, 5.Ash Thomas (GK), 6.Matthew Dawson, 8.Nathanael Stewart, 11.Hayden Dillon, 12.Kurt Lovett, 13.Blake Govers, 18.Tristan White (c), 19.Jack Hayes, 22.Flynn Ogilvie, 23.Ryan Proctor, 24.Dylan Martin, 26.Ehren Hazell, 29.Tim Brand



Adelaide Fire Men’s team: 3.Lachlan Busiko, 6.Angus Fry, 7.Scott Germein, 9.Fred Gray, 11.Cameron Joyce, 13.Luke Larwood, 15.Andy Leat, 18.Al Oliver, 19.Glyn Tamlin (c), 23.Cameron White, 24.Hirotaka Zandana, 25.Kota Watanabe, 26.Liam Alexander, 29.Eddie Chittleborough (GK)



Canberra Chill 1 (Kershaw 21’)

Brisbane Blaze 4 (Rintala 20’, Douglas 41’/41’, Anderson 52’)



Sunday 29 September 2019

National Hockey Centre (ACT)



Canberra Chill Men’s team: 1.Aaron Knight, 2.Ben Staines, 3.Anand Gupte, 4.James Day, 5.Lewis Shepherd, 7.Kazuma Murata, 8.Daniel Conroy, 10.Owen Chivers, 11.Garry Backhus, 12.Jake Staines, 13.Manabu Yamashita, 17.Aaron Kershaw (c), 22.Jay MacDonald, 30.Andrew Charter (GK)



Brisbane Blaze Men’s team: 2.Shane Kenny, 3.Corey Weyer, 4.Hugh Pembroke, 5.Scott Boyde, 7.Joel Rintala, 9.Jacob Anderson, 10.Robert Bell, 12.Jake Whetton, 14.Luke Tyne, 15.Justin Douglas, 16.Tim Howard, 20.Matthew Swann (c), 26.Dylan Wotherspoon, 32.Mitchell Nicholson (GK)



Perth Thundersticks 4 (Wickham 7’/7’, Mitton 20/20’)

HC Melbourne 5 (Ephraums 7’/8’, Ford 11’/12’/32’)



Sunday 29 September 2019

Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University (WA)



Full Match report



Perth Thundersticks Men’s team: 1.Brayden King, 3.Tim Geers, 4.Jake Harvie, 5.Frazer Gerrard, 6.James Collins, 7.Tyler Lovell (GK), 8.Coby Green, 9.Dave Gavranich, 10.Tom Wickham, 14.Liam Flynn, 15.Will Byas, 17.Aran Zalewski (c), 25.Trent Mitton, 27.Marshall Roberts



HC Melbourne Men’s team: 2.Max Hendry, 3.Simon Borger, 5.Andrew Philpott, 8.Josh Pollard, 9.Nathan Ephraums, 10.Russell Ford (c), 13.Jayshaan Randhawa, 14.Jonathan Bretherton, 15.Josh Simmonds, 17.Kiran Arunasalam, 18.Johan Durst (GK), 21.Jake Sherren, 23.Joel Carroll, 25.Aaron Kleinschmidt



Women’s Standings

Club GP W SW SL L F A GD Points HC Melbourne 1 1 0 0 0 3 1 2 5 Adelaide Fire 1 1 0 0 0 2 1 1 5 Canberra Chill 1 1 1 0 0 2 2 0 3 Brisbane Blaze 1 0 0 1 1 2 2 0 2 Tassie Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NSW Pride 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 Perth Thundersticks 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

* GP - Games Played; W - Win; SW - Shootout Win; SL - Shootout Loss; L - Loss; F - Goals For; A - Goals Against; GD - Goal Difference



Men’s Standings

Club GP W SW SL L F A GD Points Brisbane Blaze 1 1 0 0 0 4 1 3 5 HC Melbourne 1 1 0 0 0 5 4 1 5 NSW Pride 1 1 0 0 0 2 1 1 5 Tassie Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Perth Thundersticks 1 0 0 0 1 4 5 -1 0 Adelaide Fire 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 Canberra Chill 1 0 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0

* GP - Games Played; W - Win; SW - Shootout Win; SL - Shootout Loss; L - Loss; F - Goals For; A - Goals Against; GD - Goal Difference



Round 2 Fixtures



Canberra Chill v NSW Pride

Saturday 5 October 2019

National Hockey Centre (ACT)

Match Start: Women’s 2:00pm local, Men’s 3:30pm local



Tassie Tigers v Adelaide Fire

Saturday 5 October 2019

Tasmanian Hockey Centre (TAS)

Match Start: Women’s 5:00pm local, Men’s 6:30pm local



HC Melbourne v Brisbane Blaze

Sunday 6 October 2019

State Netball and Hockey Centre (VIC)

Match Start: Women’s 1:00pm local, Men’s 2:45pm local



Sultana Bran Hockey One League media release