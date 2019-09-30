



The Vantage Black Sticks Men have named a strong side for their test series against Japan which starts on the 10th of October in Stratford.





Steve Edwards returns to the side after being an integral part of the North Harbour side that won the 2019 Ford NHL. Edwards hasn’t featured for the Vantage Black Sticks Men since the Oceania Cup in 2015. He will bring a wealth of experience to the side having been capped 207 times and been to two Olympic Games.



Former Kookaburras Goalkeeper Leon Hayward has been included in the side. Hayward who was capped 13 times for the Kookaburras and last played for the side in 2015 has made himself eligible for the Black Sticks going forward. Leon is the older brother of current Kookaburras drag flicker Jeremy Hayward their mother was born and grew up in New Zealand.



Shea McAleese will bring up his 300th cap for the Vantage Black Sticks Men in match two of this series. McAleese will join Phil Burrows (343), Dean Couzins (318) and Ryan Archibald (327) as the only other players who have managed to play 300 matches for the New Zealand hockey team.



The New Zealand side features seven players who have over 200 caps for the Vantage Black Sticks Men. Darren Smith will be turning to this experience as his side builds towards the Tokyo 2020 qualifying tournament at the start of November.



Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Coach Darren Smith commented on what his side is wanting to see this series “We get 9 days together at the venue of the Olympic Qualification to prepare including getting familiar with the environment and turf. This includes 4 high quality matches to test our systems both on and off the pitch to finalise our planning for the important fixtures that follow this series”



The Black Sticks have been able to bring in plenty of experience for the series "Steve Edwards is a two time Olympian who has been in good form for North Harbour in the recently completed NHL. He is a man of high skill and has the ability to unlock the opposition defence. It is great to have Steve back with us for the first time since 2015”



"Leon Hayward was very solid in goal for Auckland for their NHL campaign. He is quick, mobile and we wanted to take this opportunity to see him in our environment both in training and against Japan.”



"We also welcome back into the group Brad Read and Dylan Thomas after strong NHL performances. Brad has recovered from hip surgery having last played against Canada in 2018 and Dylan returns for the first time since Pro League"



Darren Smith commented on the challenge that the Japanese team will bring “Each time we get the chance to play the Japanese team they get better. Quick, skilful and full of energy we have had some great matches against them over the last 18 months including a game in Tokyo last month where we nicked it in the last seconds.”



“It is an ideal build up to the Olympic Qualifier with a quality opponent playing us at the same venue where we will be a few weeks later against Korea"

Name Position Region Caps Richard Joyce Goalkeeper North Harbour 79 George Enersen Goalkeeper Canterbury 58 Leon Hayward Goalkeeper Auckland Uncapped Shea McAleese Defender Central 298 Cory Bennett Defender North Harbour 96 Dane Lett Defender Capital 63 Brad Read Defender Capital 26 Blair Tarrant © Defender Southern 201 Kane Russell Defender Southern 150 Arun Panchia Defender Auckland 280 Nic Woods Midfield Midlands 116 Nick Ross Midfield Southern 117 Marcus Child Midfield Auckland 161 Steve Edwards Midfield North Harbour 207 Hugo Inglis Midfield Southern 230 Simon Child Midfield Auckland 274 Dylan Thomas Midfield Central 15 Jared Panchia Midfield Auckland 122 George Muir Striker North Harbour 132 Jacob Smith Striker Capital 74 Stephen Jenness Striker Capital 239 Sam Lane Striker Canterbury 52

Schedule



Thursday 10th October, 6:30pm vs Japan

Saturday 12th October, 2:00pm vs Japan

Monday 14th October, 6:30pm vs Japan

Tuesday 15th October, 6:30pm vs Japan



Hockey New Zealand Media release