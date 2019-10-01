



Former Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Captain Emily Gaddum (nee Naylor) has been appointed to the newly created role of Executive Officer of the Hockey Foundation.





Gaddum played what was a record 274 caps for the New Zealand team between 2004 and 2016, before being surpassed by current captain Stacey Michelsen earlier this year. Gaddum has continued to be involved in hockey in the Manawatu area since her retirement and played for the John Turkington Forestry Central Mystics in the final 2019 Ford NHL.



On her appointment to the role Gaddum said, “Being involved with hockey for as long as I can remember and being a member of the Black Sticks Women’s side for twelve years, has meant hockey has been an integral part of my life, and something I am extremely passionate about. I have always believed that hockey is an exciting game which has plenty of areas to grow and develop.”



“I am very excited to be given the opportunity in this new role to grow the Hockey Foundation. The support the Foundation receives from our generous hockey enthusiasts, who believe in growing the sport at the grass root level, is vital to the success of our sport in New Zealand.”



“I look forward to the exciting journey ahead, and to see the impact the Hockey Foundation can have on our community. I believe we have the ability to get hockey out there as one of the leading and most highly participated sports in New Zealand.”



The Hockey Foundation was established in 2011 by Hockey New Zealand and is a charitable trust that aims to provide opportunities for participation in hockey and ensure that the health benefits provided through the sport of hockey are realised.



Hockey Foundation Chair Alan Lints stated “I am delighted to have such an accomplished hockey player being the “face of the Foundation” and giving back to one of the key areas of growth in the sport.”



Gaddum will commence her role in late October.



For more information on the Hockey Foundation click below.







Hockey New Zealand Media release