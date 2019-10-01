The Cavaliers fell to the visiting Tar Heels Friday before picking up a win at Longwood Sunday



By Muhammad Amjad





Freshman striker Laura Janssen scored her fourth goal of the season against Longwood Sunday. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



In the second weekend of ACC play, Virginia faced its toughest opponent yet. The No. 5 Cavaliers (8-2, 1-1 ACC) lost 5-0 against undefeated No. 1 North Carolina (9-0, 2-0 ACC) in Charlottesville Friday, but bounced back from the loss with a 3-1 win Sunday against Longwood (4-4, 1-0 Big South) in Farmville, Va.





Visiting North Carolina gave Virginia all it could handle. The Tar Heels kept the Cavaliers from establishing an offensive rhythm by holding on to the ball in Virginia’s back half for much of the game.



By dominating possession and impeding Virginia’s offense, North Carolina dominated the Cavaliers throughout the game. It was the Cavaliers’ first game held scoreless, their first home loss and the most goals allowed so far this season.



Although sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer saved four shots, North Carolina scored three times in the second period, making it difficult for Virginia to mount a comeback. The Tar Heels went on to win decisively 5-0.



Virginia, however, bounced back Sunday at Longwood. The Cavaliers shored up both sides of the ball in the 3-1 win.



In the first two quarters, Virginia demonstrated excellent ball control and passing which led to easy chances at the net. The Cavaliers converted two of these to go up 2-0 going into halftime.



Freshman striker Laura Janssen scored an impressive unassisted goal, followed by senior back Anzel Viljoen, who scored off an assist from junior midfielder Rachel Robinson. For both Janssen and Viljoen, the goals marked their fourth on the season.



Virginia managed to secure the win after a goal by junior striker Makayla Gallen. Sophomore midfielder Annie McDonough provided the assist in the waning minutes of the second half.



On the day, Virginia outshot the Lancers nine to three and only surrendered one penalty corner. This was a stark contrast to the Cavaliers’ performance against North Carolina, from which Virginia can take lessons going forward.



Up next, the Cavaliers will host No. 17 Boston College Friday at Turf Field in Charlottesville. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m.



