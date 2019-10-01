



The EHL will broadcast 12 EHL KO16 games this weekend as the new era of the world’s best club hockey competition gets underway on Friday at the Pau Negre Stadium in Barcelona.





Each of the knock-out games will be shown via the European Hockey Federation’s online www.eurohockeytv.org platform with a full broadcast team in situ and the voice of the EHL Nick Irvine providing the commentary.



Belgian viewers can access these games via Eleven Sports (as a result, EuroHockeyTV will be geo-blocked in Belgium). Dutch broadcaster NOS will show games involving Dutch sides on Saturday and Sunday.



The action begins on Friday, October 4 at 11.15 (CET) with last year’s bronze medalists Mannheimer HC taking on French runners-up CA Montrouge. Next to hit the turf are 2011 EHL winners HGC in their first game in the competition in eight years. Hampstead & Westminster are their opponents at 13.30 (CET).



At 15.45 (CET), Russia’s Dinamo Kazan will appear for a 13th successive season in the EHL when they come up against French champions Saint Germain. The day closes with hometown side Real Club de Polo make the short trip to Montjuic to take on English regular season winners Surbiton at 18.00 (CET).



Saturday, October 5 has six games on the agenda. The next four KO16 games take place on the main pitch, starting with Scotland’s Grange meeting Ireland’s Three Rock Rovers at 9.45 (CET).



Game two is a potential barnstormer with EHL runners-up Rot-Weiss Koln coming up against Royal Beerschot in their first game on this stage at 12.00 (CET). The other Belgian side in Barcelona are Herakles and they will meet Austria’s SV Arminen at 14.15 (CET) before the KO16 closes with 2016 winners SV Kampong taking on Belarus side HC Minsk at 16.30 (CET).



The weekend builds to the crescendo of the KO8 on Sunday, October 6 with the four places in the EHL FINAL8 set to be decided.



On Saturday and Sunday, the weekend will also feature classification matches for the sides eliminated in the KO16. These games will take place on pitch two and will not be broadcast.



Highlight clips will be posted on the EHL’s social media outlets throughout the weekend.



BROADCAST DETAILS

Worldwide: EuroHockeyTV.org – each KO16 and KO8 game will be streamed live via https://www.eurohockeytv.org/en-int/page/euro-hockey-league-eurohockeytv. The service will be available in each region bar Belgium which will be geo-blocked.



Belgium: Eleven Sports will stream each game live for Belgian viewers.



Netherlands: NOS will broadcast SV Kampong’s game with HC Minsk on Saturday, October 5. The outlet will also broadcast a KO8 match on Sunday, October 6 should a Dutch side reach that stage.



** Tickets for EHL KO16 are still available here: http://ehlhockey.tv/tickets/

** For the full schedule click here: https://ehlhockey.tv/events/euro-hockey-league-2019-2020-ko16/



