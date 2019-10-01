Wilkinson to make GB debut in Test matches against India
Leah Wilkinson
Welsh defender Leah Wilkinson will make her Great Britain debut this week after being selected for two Tests against India.
Wilkinson is part of a 20-strong squad that will play matches at Bisham Abbey on 1 and 2 October, with the team for a third fixture on 4 October to be announced later this week.
Earlier this year Wilkinson became the most capped Welsh team sport athlete of all-time having, amassing 169 caps so far, and took over as captain in 2017, leading the side to an impressive victory over India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Charlotte Watson will also play her first games for GB on home soil, having made her debut during a tour of Japan back in July. She is one of three Scots included in the team alongside Amy Robertson and Sarah Costello, all of whom played in their nation’s impressive EuroHockey Championships II title win in Glasgow last month that saw them promoted to the top tier for 2021.
Maddie Hinch will make her 50th GB appearance if she plays in either game, while Sarah Jones and Tess Howard miss out due to illness and a broken hand respectively.
These matches will form a crucial part of both teams’ preparations for the upcoming FIH Olympic Qualifiers, with Great Britain’s women taking on Chile at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on 2-3 November as they bid to reach Tokyo 2020.
GB women’s squad to face India (1 and 2 October)
Giselle Ansley (Surbiton) – ENG
Amy Costello (East Grinstead) – SCO
Emily Defroand (Surbiton) – ENG
Sarah Evans (Surbiton) – ENG
Maddie Hinch (GK) – ENG
Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton) (GK) – ENG
Jo Hunter (Surbiton) – ENG
Shona McCallin – ENG
Hannah Martin (Surbiton) – ENG
Lizzie Neal (Loughborough Students) – ENG
Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton) (C) – ENG
Izzy Petter (Loughborough Students) – ENG
Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster) – SCO
Amy Tennant (Reading) – ENG
Anna Toman (Wimbledon) – ENG
Susannah Townsend – ENG
Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead) – ENG
Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers) – SCO
Leah Wilkinson (Holcombe) – WAL
Great Britain Hockey media release