

Leah Wilkinson



Welsh defender Leah Wilkinson will make her Great Britain debut this week after being selected for two Tests against India.





Wilkinson is part of a 20-strong squad that will play matches at Bisham Abbey on 1 and 2 October, with the team for a third fixture on 4 October to be announced later this week.



Earlier this year Wilkinson became the most capped Welsh team sport athlete of all-time having, amassing 169 caps so far, and took over as captain in 2017, leading the side to an impressive victory over India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



Charlotte Watson will also play her first games for GB on home soil, having made her debut during a tour of Japan back in July. She is one of three Scots included in the team alongside Amy Robertson and Sarah Costello, all of whom played in their nation’s impressive EuroHockey Championships II title win in Glasgow last month that saw them promoted to the top tier for 2021.



Maddie Hinch will make her 50th GB appearance if she plays in either game, while Sarah Jones and Tess Howard miss out due to illness and a broken hand respectively.



These matches will form a crucial part of both teams’ preparations for the upcoming FIH Olympic Qualifiers, with Great Britain’s women taking on Chile at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on 2-3 November as they bid to reach Tokyo 2020.



GB women’s squad to face India (1 and 2 October)

Giselle Ansley (Surbiton) – ENG

Amy Costello (East Grinstead) – SCO

Emily Defroand (Surbiton) – ENG

Sarah Evans (Surbiton) – ENG

Maddie Hinch (GK) – ENG

Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton) (GK) – ENG

Jo Hunter (Surbiton) – ENG

Shona McCallin – ENG

Hannah Martin (Surbiton) – ENG

Lizzie Neal (Loughborough Students) – ENG

Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton) (C) – ENG

Izzy Petter (Loughborough Students) – ENG

Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster) – SCO

Amy Tennant (Reading) – ENG

Anna Toman (Wimbledon) – ENG

Susannah Townsend – ENG

Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead) – ENG

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers) – SCO

Leah Wilkinson (Holcombe) – WAL



