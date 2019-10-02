



Having heard of hockey mad Alfie Sharp’s battle with leukaemia, GB and England international Sam Ward took it upon himself to pay a visit to see the 12-year-old and deliver a signed shirt to his home.





Alfie plays as a forward for Luton Town HC and last season was awarded the U12s Coach’s Player of the Year. But after being diagnosed with leukaemia on 30 May, Alfie has been left struggling to walk or stand until recently when, with the help of his physio, he was able to stand with his hockey stick for the first time.







After his trip, Ward reflected on what was a poignant visit.

“Meeting Alfie was pretty incredible to be honest,” he said.



It was an emotional day to say the least. I can’t really put it into words, it was very humbling and it’s rare that I’m speechless about something but that’s how I was. It was great to see him and his family and see how appreciative his mother and father were, it’s unbelievable to be able to do something like that and make such a difference.



“When I arrived, I think Alfie’s first comment was ‘I won’t ever forget it, this is the best thing that’s happened to me since I’ve had cancer’ and at that point it really hit me quite hard. It was hard to fight back the tears.



“It was emotional, I put myself to bed for three hours in the afternoon because I was so emotional.



“Alfie’s parents were unbelievably grateful that I was there, it was just amazing to see if I’m completely honest.







“It all came about when we got a message at England Hockey asking if there was any chance that I could send him a shirt or something, so I just said ‘how about we trump that and I’ll go and visit him?’



“We sat and had a good chat, it was probably the quickest hour and forty-five minutes of my life. We chatted about hockey, how things are going and did everything we could to put a smile on his face.



“It was an incredible experience, very humbling and something that I would definitely do again.



“We’re hoping that as soon as he’s well enough he’ll be down at the sidelines watching us, it would be really nice and hopefully when he’s better he’ll be able to come down to see a game.”



Great Britain’s men’s side are next in action when they look to seal their place at Tokyo 2020 against Malaysia on November 2 and 3 in the Olympic Qualifiers.



England Hockey Board Media release