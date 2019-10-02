ISLAMABAD - Holland’s Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp met with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar at his office to discuss hockey relations between the two countries.





Wouter Plomp discussed hockey development exchange of expertise to further boost the cooperation between two of the super powers of world hockey. The ambassador showed keen interest in Holland team’s visit to Pakistan for friendly matches in near future. Both the officials assured all possible support to facilitate the interest of each other for the development of the game. The national hockey teams of Pakistan and Netherlands are set to play in back-to-back Olympic qualifiers in Amstelveen (Holland) on October 26 and 27.



Brig Khokhar described the meeting as very fruitful and was highly satisfied with the possible outcome of the meeting. “Both the countries had enjoyed tremendous success in world hockey and both could take massive advantage from each other’s experiences and especially Pakistan team, which is in rebuilding process, will gain a lot through exchange programmes.



“The ambassador’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Netherlands. We are looking forward for further meetings to chalk out plans for full scale matches between Pakistan and Netherlands hockey teams,” he concluded.



The Nation