



BHUBANESWAR, India – In just one month, the No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualification fate will be decided when they compete against No. 9 India in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier. Taking place halfway around the world at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, both teams will go head-to-head on two consecutive days, November 1 and 2.





It’s simple: the team with the highest aggregated score will qualify while the other will have their Olympic journey cut short.



To prepare for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier, both sides will have competed in preparatory series. From September 24 to 27, USA hosted No. 15 Canada at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. for a three-game series that included one unofficial sanctioned game and two sanctioned matches. In the unofficial game, Canada took an early lead in the first quarter which stood through the half. USA evened the game but Canada went on to tally another two in both the third and fourth quarters to come out on top 3-1. The first sanctioned contest saw USA produce off a field goal in the first quarter through Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.) and again in the third frame from Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.). Canada cut the goal margin in the 47th minute off a penalty corner conversion before USA put the game out of reach on a penalty corner of their own in the 60th minute through Ali Froede (Burke, Va.) to win 3-1. The second match went in favor of Canada who scored in the first minute and added two more, both in the 12th minute, to extend the lead. USA’s Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.) answered off a penalty corner in the 50th minute but not before Canada tallied one more in the 54th minute to take the game 1-4.



India meanwhile kicked off a five-game series against No. 5 Great Britain in Marlow, United Kingdom on September 27, that will go through October 4. In the first meeting, India recorded a come-from-behind victory over the hosts. It took until the final quarter for a score when Great Britain capitalized in the 46th minute. India found the equalizer through Sharmila Devi and with 48 seconds remaining, the Eves won a penalty corner. Gurjit Kaur slotted the ball in to give India the 2-1 win. Game 2 saw Great Britain take an early lead off a penalty stroke in the 8th minute. India could not find the equalizer until just after the halftime break when Lalremsiami finished with a sweep as the game ended tied 1-1. Today's contest concluded in a scoreless draw putting the series at 1-0-2 for India. The Eves will finish out the series on Wednesday, October 2 and Friday, October 4.



The USWNT has met India five times in the past three years, mostly in major international competitions. The teams faced one another three times in 2016, with the first two coming during the Citi Rio Send-Off Series in Lancaster, Pa. The competitive two-game series saw USA defeat India 3-2 in the opener but saw many scoring opportunities go unanswered as they fell in the second match 1-2. This prepared the red, white and blue who met India two weeks later in their fourth pool game at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. USA was coming off the helm of winning their first three games over higher ranked opponents and continued the momentum for a 3-0 victory.



After that they went head-to-head in their second pool game of the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2017. USA opened the scoring in the second quarter and although India found the equalizer in the third, a strong collective second half scoring performance lifted USA over India, 4-1.



The most recent came on July 29, 2018 at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London. After scoring first, USA was put under a lot of pressure until India found the equalizer one minute into the third quarter to bring the game to a 1-1 draw. This finish ultimately concluded USA’s World Cup campaign.



USWNT Olympic Qualifier in Bhubaneswar, India



Friday, November 1 Time: TBD

Saturday, November 2 Time: TBD



