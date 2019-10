The defensive units of both the sides held fort as none of the teams could break a persistent deadlock, settling for a 0-0 draw at full-time.





Indian women are undefeated against world no 5 Great Britian in the five-match series. - Hockey India Twitter



The Indian women’s hockey team played out a goalless draw against Great Britain in the third match of its Tour of England on Tuesday.





India and Great Britain began the first quarter on a cautious note. The visitor tried to make a few inroads as the match progressed, but it couldn’t find an opening. The defensive units of both the sides held fort as none of the teams could break the deadlock.



The Indian Eves made an aggressive move towards the end of the quarter and earned a penalty corner, but Great Britain defence managed to keep India at bay.



India rode on the momentum and continued playing aggressively at the start of the second quarter.



The visitor was awarded another penalty corner in the 20th minute, which was again blocked out by Great Britain's defence.



Forwards from both the sides continued to look for the opening goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net as the deadlock continued at the halfway stage.



India continued in the same vein in the third quarter and earned its third penalty corner but once again failed to utilise the chance.



Great Britain was awarded its first penalty corner in the 35th minute from a counter attack but Indian goalkeeper Savita stood up to the test.



India made another aggressive move soon after and won its fourth penalty corner three minutes later but failed to hit the target yet again.



The same story continued in the fourth quarter with the both sides trying their best, but to no avail.



India made a few smart moves, but Great Britain always found a way to keep the ball away from its goal.



The visitor had a brilliant chance to seal the match when it won a penalty corner in the dying minutes of the match, but once again Great Britain defence stood firm to thwart the danger.



The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will play Great Britain in itss fourth match of the Tour on Wednesday, 2nd October.



