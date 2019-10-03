



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The month of October is here and so is the nationally recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With that, USA Field Hockey is proud to once again team up with Longstreth and Play4theCure to “Turn it Pink” this month by highlighting “Play4” stories across the United States.





Have you or your team dedicated a game or event to an individual that has been affected by breast cancer? Is your team raising funds to donate on behalf of an individual? USA Field Hockey would like to share stories from across the country and include images in the Turn it Pink photo gallery. Content and images can be submitted to the Communications Department at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. before the end of the day on Thursday, October 31.



Interested in getting a team involved in a Play4TheCure event? Click here to learn more.



For more than a decade, Longstreth and Play4theCure have teamed up annually to help field hockey teams across the United States host Pink Games and Tournaments during the month of October. Longstreth has also provided thousands of free Play4theCure kits, which contains one pink ball, wristbands and other small novelty items as well as a starter packet. In addition to the kits, Longstreth also offers pink tees, hats, shorts and socks, which can be used by athletes to wear or to sell during the event as a great way to raise money.



As a company focused on the female athlete, it’s important to Longstreth to join forces with great organizations such as Play4theCure and help support the National Foundation for Cancer Research. It’s been an honor to be a part of and watch it expand throughout all sports over the years. USA Field Hockey is proud to support partner Longstreth and their initiative to team up with Play4theCure. This program is a clear reminder that field hockey is so much more than a game. Join the USA Field Hockey Family and Longstreth in support of Play4theCure.



About P4TC:







Play4TheCure is a fundraising platform for the National Foundation for Cancer Research which provides funding worldwide to the best scientists to enable cutting edge research that other large cancer organizations can’t and won’t fund. Play4TheCure inspires young athletes and their teams to leverage their passion for sports to “Play4” loved ones affected by cancer and encourages them to actively participate in working to fund cancer research to make a difference.



USFHA media release