Nic Kerber







An 18-player Jillaroos team (Under 21 Women’s Australia hockey team) has been named for an upcoming Tri Series against India and New Zealand.





The majority of the team selected by Jillaroos Head Coach Tim White, in conjunction with National Junior selectors for the Tri Series, come from the National Junior Squad athlete pool.



The National Junior Squad was chosen after the 2019 U21 National Championships which were held in Lismore in July.



“We think we have chosen a talented group who, with good preparation, should come together to be a good unit when we play the Tri Series in December,” said White.



“Given the fact that we haven’t had a chance to see the athletes at a selection event since we announced the National Junior Squad, the group we have selected for the Tri Series basically comes from that event.”



Excitingly, Emma de Broughe, Dayle Dolkens, Kendra Fitzpatrick and Sara Foster are in line to make their Australian Under 21 debuts in the series to be held in Canberra from 3-8 December 2019.



The team also includes Abigail Wilson and Karri Sommerville who are currently part of the Hockeyroos Development Squad.



“We’ve chosen Abigail and Karri from the National Development Squad as they are targeted athletes in the Hockey Australia pathway,” said White.



“Some players will also be making their debut at this level and getting their first opportunity.



“It’s an exciting group and one we’re looking forward to working with.”



With limited opportunities to get the players together and work with them as a group, White said the December matches and preceding training camp is a crucial and valuable time.



“This is a really important event in the national junior calendar,” said White.



“It is the key international series for our junior squad in 2019 so we see this series as a really important competition opportunity. It is also a really important development opportunity in the players’ pathway and progression ultimately towards senior selection, which is the goal of all the athletes in the Junior Squad.”



New Zealand and India will provide tough opposition for the Jillaroos and White is looking forward to seeing how his players handle the occasion of playing high quality internationals on home soil.



“The battles we have with New Zealand are always hotly contested. We played them in a series in December last year and they won that series two matches to one,” said White.



“India are very much an emerging nation in the women’s game and they will also be really strong opposition.”



The team will assemble in Canberra on Saturday 30 November for a training camp before the first match against New Zealand on 3 December.



Following the Tri Series, the players will get back into training in their home States in January before coming together for a national junior camp in February leading up to four matches against the Japanese Under 21 Women’s Team.



Jillaroos (Under 21 Women’s Australia hockey team) – 2019 Tri Series

Alice Arnott (Darling Point, NSW)

Hannah Astbury (Cannon Hill, QLD)

Morgan Blamey (Warrawee, NSW)

Emma de Broughe (Park Holme, SA)

Dayle Dolkens (Coomera, QLD)

Kendra Fitzpatrick (Balmoral, QLD)

Talei Forrest (Oxley, ACT)

Sara Foster (Nedlands, WA)

Carly James (Point Cook, VIC)

Morgan Mathison (Balmoral, QLD)

Pippa Morgan (Nedlands, WA)

Courtney Schonell (Narellan Vale, NSW)

Jolie Sertorio (Peppermint Grove, WA)

Hattie Shand (North Adelaide, SA)

Maddi Smith (Parramatta, NSW)

Karri Sommerville (Kensington, WA)

Aisling Utri (Moonee Ponds, VIC)

Abigail Wilson (Ermington, NSW)



Tri Series Details

3-8 December 2019

ACT Hockey Centre, Canberra ACT



Jillaroos Matches

Tuesday 3 December 2019 v New Zealand

Thursday 5 December 2019 v India

Friday 6 December 2019 v New Zealand

Sunday 8 December 2019 v India

*All matches start at 6:00pm AEDT



Hockey Australia media release