LAHORE - Oman made a strong comeback to earn a surprise 4-4 draw against fancied Pakistan Development Squad in the second hockey test here at the outer ground of National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.





It was a stunning performance on part of the touring side, which suffered 7-0 defeat by the home side in the opener at the same venue. Oman is on a preparatory tour ahead of their participation in the Asia Confederation Cup being played in Bangladesh from October 14.



Oman team was supported by brilliance of their hat-trick maker and the match-maker Rashad Salim Hamed Al-Fazari. Apart from sterling performance of Rashad, Aliyas Sulaiman Mohammed Al-Noufali also played well and contributed with one goal. From the home side, Amjad Ali Khan banged in a brace while Hammad Anjum and Rana Abdul Waheed scored one goal each.



Under the coaching of former Pakistan captain and Olympian, Tahir Zaman, Oman team entered the match with a better planning and strategy and appeared altogether opposite to their previous day sluggish show. On the other hand, home chief coach, former Pakistan captain and Olympian, Khawaja Muhammad Junaid, tried out various players on specialized positions, which perhaps was the main reason as they failed to develop coordination and lost the ideal sitters in the run of play.



The visiting side started with an aggressive approach, which helped them open their account in the 12th minute through a fabulous field goal of hat-trick boy Rashad. In the very next minute, the local side made a good comeback and netted an impressive goal on a penalty corner by Amjad to level the score at 1-1 to put a new life in the match in front of empty stadium.



The second quarter was identical to the first one as both the scored one goal apiece to finish it at 2-2 as keen tussle was seen in field attacks and both the sides presented better brand of hockey. Oman team one again launched a series of attacks on Pak squad goals and succeeded in taking 2-1 lead through a field goal by Aliyas while Amjad drew the blood at 2-2 when he again converted a penalty corner successfully with a greater anticipation.



With both sides displaying never say die approach, Pakistan changed their game plan in the third quarter and struck better coordination in mid field and flanks with aggressive shooting and controlled ball possession, they managed to take 3-2 lead. The only goal of the quarter was scored by Hammad Anjum.



The fourth and final quarter was well-fought by both the sides but Oman team played comparatively better hockey and succeeded in finishing the match at 4-4 draw. Rashad first scored a field goal in the beginning of the last quarter to equalize the score at 3-3.



The home side then once again managed to take 4-3 lead through Abdul Waheed, who fired in a field goal. It was being expected that now the local players will emerge as winners but in the dying moments of the match, hero of Oman team Rashad scored a brilliant to earn a draw for his side and also completed his well-deserving hat-trick. After today (Thursday) rest, the third match will be played tomorrow (October 4) at Johar Town Hockey Stadium.



