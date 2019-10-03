





In the latest of a series of videos featuring athletes from the teams that will participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, Italy (FIH World Ranking: 17) women’s captain Chiara Tiddi looks ahead to her team’s crucial two-game away trip clash to face European silver medallists Germany (WR:4). The all-important matches will take place at the Mönchengladbach’s Hockeypark on 2/3 November 2019, with the winner booking their ticket to Tokyo. A transcript of Chiara’s thoughts on the games can be found below.





The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will be taking place very soon. How will your team prepare for these hugely important matches?



Chiara Tiddi: “It’s now just one month until those important games. Our preparation is well organised, we will have test matches and a lot of training sessions to be ready to fight against Germany over that weekend.”



What are your thoughts about Germany, your opponent in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, and how is your squad feeling about these matches?



Chiara Tiddi: “It’s a tough team, a really good team. They are playing really good and I think that they have made a huge step [forwards] since the last World Cup in London, which is why it won’t be easy for us to beat them, especially in their ‘home’. Still, we have a great chance to reach the Olympics, it’s the same chance for both teams.”



What can the fans expect to see from her Italy team?



Chiara Tiddi: “You can expect a really tough team that never gives up and tries to do everything we can to reach that pass for the Olympics. See you there in Mönchengladbach!”



Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams.



