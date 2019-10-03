By Tom Brown





Leah Wilkinson has played 169 times for Wales and now has two Great Britain caps



Wales hockey captain Leah Wilkinson has played a record 169 times for her country.





But that did not stop the nerves nearly getting the better of the 32-year-old as she prepared to make her Great Britain debut this week.



Wilkinson says teaching her history class on Tuesday morning helped settle her, before taking her GB bow debut that afternoon in a 0-0 draw against India.



"I was like a nervous wreck. I actually went to work in the morning and taught some lessons," she told BBC Sport Wales.



"There's nothing like teaching a class of 15-year-old boys to take your mind off a game in the afternoon."



Wilkinson - who works as a teacher in Surrey - is thought to be the most-capped Welsh sportsperson of all time.



On Wednesday she helped GB to a 3-1 win in the second encounter of the three-Test series against India, with the final match to follow on Friday.



After making her GB bow, Wilkinson could now look forward to an Olympic Games.



GB's women face Chile in a two-legged qualifier in November, with the winner earning a place at Tokyo 2020.



"I'd love more than anything to be part of that squad and to be at those Olympic qualifiers," Wilkinson said.



"The Olympic Games is the pinnacle for any sportsperson. The ultimate ambition in my hockey career is to do that.



"I know it's a cliche but I seriously am taking every day as it comes. Every training session and every match, I just try as best I can."



The Olympic qualifying ties against Chile will be played at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on 2-3 November.



