



Great Britain’s women’s side put in a solid showing to defeat India 3-1 in the second of three Test matches as preparations for the Olympic Qualifier matches on 2 and 3 November continue.





Having battled to a scoreless draw in Tuesday’s opening match, Great Britain were ruthless in front of goal today with Charlotte Watson recording her first GB goal in between strikes from Hannah Martin and Giselle Ansley.



Taking place under sunny skies at Bisham Abbey, the hosts got off to the perfect start as Martin cleverly turned a cross past Rajani Etimarpu after just five minutes.



In response, India immediately went on the offensive and came close from a penalty corner as they looked to test the GB defence.



Mark Hager’s side had a corner of their own shortly after, but Hollie Pearne-Webb couldn’t quite find any of the onrushing attackers.



The visitors drew level mid-way through the second quarter as a good passage of play saw them move into the circle before Neha Goyal fired past Maddie Hinch.



Hinch was called into action again shortly after, showing great reflexes with a stunning double save from close range to deny India from getting another on the board before half-time.



The team then took the lead through 21-year-old Watson’s tidy finish as she found the net in just her second GB appearance, the Scottish international having made her debut away to Japan in July.



Both teams showed signs of promise in attack with chances presenting themselves at either end of the field as the game progressed in the third quarter; however more good work defensive work preserved GB’s lead.



They were able to put the game to bed in the final quarter as Ansley buried a penalty stroke into the bottom corner of the goal, well out of the reach of the goalkeeper’s right glove.



With GB now leading 1-0 in the series, the teams will contest the final Test match on Friday 4 October.



Great Britain 3

Martin (5’, FG)

Watson (29’, FG)

Ansley (50’, FG)



India 1

Goyal (18’, FG)



Starting XI: Hinch, Evans, Toman, Martin, Robertson, Ansley, Pearne-Webb, McCallin, Owsley, Petter, Wilkinson

Subs: Defroand, Neal, Hunter, Burge, Costello, Watson

Subs (unused): Tennant



Great Britain Hockey media release