Nic Kerber







The best indoor hockey players from around Australia will descend on Wollongong over the next two weekends for training camps.





Over 80 athletes will participate in the camps, which will comprise of Women’s and Men’s Under 18 and Open/Under 21 groups.



National Indoor Head Coaches Steve Willer and Mark Sandhu will conduct the training sessions, with the weekend to also involve a host of workshops.



“For the Under 18 players, the invitation to take part in these camps is just reward for their standout performances at the 2019 Australian U18 Indoor Hockey Championships held in Goulburn back in January,” said Sandhu.



“The camps can be viewed as a developmental opportunity for the U18s whilst the Open and U/21 players will be focused on their preparation for the upcoming tours to Austria and Russia in November and December.



“It’s also the first opportunity to evaluate the potential impact of the changes introduced in the 2019 Rules of Indoor Hockey by FIH.”



Furthermore, through an initiative of the Hockey Australia Indoor Advisory Group, observer coaches have also been identified and invited to the camps as a developmental opportunity.



“We have a couple of coaches travelling from interstate which is great,” said Sandhu.



“Their ranks have been added to by NSW coaches who have also taken up the opportunity. It’s the start of the indoor hockey season and it’s exciting to be back in Wollongong where the 2020 Australian Indoor Hockey Championships will be held in January.”



The training camps will be held at the Unanderra Hockey Stadium commencing on Friday afternoon and running until Sunday.



Details



2019 Australian Indoor U18 Hockey Camp

4-6 October 2019, Wollongong NSW



2019 Australian Indoor Open/U21 Hockey Camp

11-13 October 2019, Wollongong NSW



Hockey Australia media release