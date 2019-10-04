



High-flying Old Georgians head to East Grinstead in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday, as they bid to continue their great start to life in the top flight.





Unbeaten so far and with two wins from their first three matches, the division newcomers are already reaping the rewards of some shrewd summer signings including GB aces Ashley Jackson, George Pinner and Liam Sanford.



“It should be a good test,” said Old Georgians’ club captain Tom Doran, who has been with the club for 18 years. “We’re watching loads of video footage at the moment, but we will look to play the way we want to play and control the game.



“Having several guys with Premier Division experience helps massively. We’re happy with how we’ve started, but we were disappointed to concede late on last weekend, but overall we’re satisfied with our start.”



Elsewhere Holcombe go to Reading on Saturday evening in search of victory having suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against Hampstead & Westminster, who are in European action alongside Surbiton this weekend.



Brooklands MU host Beeston on Saturday afternoon, while in the Premier Division’s other match of the weekend the University of Exeter go to unbeaten Wimbledon.



It could be a goal fest in the Men’s Division 1 North this weekend as the University of Durham – who fired seven goals past hosts Leeds in their opening game – face a University of Birmingham team who scored six of their own last time out.



Cardiff & Met are at home against the City of Peterborough and will also want to continue their free-scoring ways having beaten Olton & West Warwicks 7-3 last Sunday.



In the Men’s Division One South, Southgate ran out 8-1 winners in week one, and Sunday sees them take on Brighton & Hove, who also won their first match.



Elsewhere, second-placed Oxted go to Sevenoaks, while Teddington are another team looking to make it two wins from two when they host Oxford Hawks this week.



The early leaders in the Men’s Conference East, Chichester head to Cambridge City on Sunday, while Spencer travel to London Edwardians with both teams looking for a second consecutive victory.



Belper and Didsbury Northern both made winning starts to their fixtures in the Men’s Conference North, and they face each other this weekend.



And in the Men’s Conference West, Old Cranleighans go to Richmond in search of another clean sheet following their 4-0 win over the University of Exeter’s second team last weekend.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 5 October 2019):



Premier Division

Brooklands MU v Beeston 13:30

Reading v Holcombe 18:30



Division One North

Univ of Nottingham v Loughborough Students 17:00



Conference North

Timperley v Lichfield 18:00



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 6 October 2019):



Premier Division

East Grinstead v Old Georgians 14:00

Wimbledon v Univ of Exeter 14:30



Division One North

Cardiff & Met v City of Peterborough 12:30

Olton & West Warwicks v Leeds 13:30

Univ of Durham v Univ of Birmingham 14:00

Bowdon v Sheffield Hallam 14:30



Division One South

Team Bath Buccaneers v Havant 12:00

Canterbury v Fareham 12:45

Teddington v Oxford Hawks 13:30

Sevenoaks v Oxted 14:00

Southgate v Brighton & Hove 14:30



Conference East

London Edwardians v Spencer 12:30

Cambridge City v Chichester 13:30

Bedford v Wapping 14:00

Bromley & Beckenham v Old Loughtonians 14:00

St Albans v Harleston Magpies 14:00



Conference West

Cheltenham v Univ of Exeter 12:30

Isca v Cardiff University 12:30

Khalsa Leamington v Univ of Bristol 12:30

Ashmoor v Harborne 13:00

Richmond v Old Cranleighans 13:30



Conference North

Barford Tigers v Deeside Ramblers 13:00

Alderley Edge v Preston 14:00

Doncaster v Wakefield 14:00

Didsbury Northern v Belper 14:30



England Hockey Board Media release