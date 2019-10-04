The Sultana Bran Hockey One League heads to Hobart and Melbourne for the first time, while it’s a cross border rivalry between the ACT and NSW in Round 2 of the season.





After a cracking opening weekend, Round 2 promises more of the same. First up Canberra Chill are at home for the second straight week, this time for the visit of NSW Pride on Saturday.



Both clubs’ women’s and men’s teams had contrasting fortunes in their opening matches, which makes Saturday’s match ups all the more intriguing and important.



The Canberra Chill Women prevailed in a thrilling penalty shootout win over Brisbane Blaze in Round 1, while NSW Pride Women were upset at home by Adelaide Fire 2-1.



If the Chill are to make it back to back wins and inflict a second straight defeat for the Pride, they will have to do it without experienced trio Anna Flanagan and the Bone twins, Edwina and Meredith.



On the flipside, after their 4-1 loss to Brisbane Blaze last Sunday, Canberra Chill’s Men’s Team will be out to make amends when they take on a NSW Pride outfit that was made to work hard for its narrow home win over Adelaide Fire.



The Adelaide Fire find themselves on the road again, this time across Bass Strait to face the Tassie Tigers, who had the bye in the opening round.



With quality media coverage and a highly anticipated build up in the Apple Isle for the Tassie Tigers’ first fixture of the season, coupled with the National Under 13 Hockey Carnival currently being held in Hobart, a big crowd is expected for the prime time encounter. The women’s match opens proceedings at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre from 5pm with the men’s scheduled for 6.30pm.



Then on Sunday, the HC Melbourne women’s and men’s teams, both of whom will be brimming with confidence after wins over the Perth Thundersticks last weekend, welcome Brisbane Blaze to the State Netball and Hockey Centre.



HC Melbourne Women scored a thrilling last gasp victory to beat the Thundersticks, but Madi Ratcliffe, who scored the winner against Perth, will be absent on Sunday due to work commitments. Brisbane Blaze Women also have a significant out with captain and Hockeyroo Jodie Kenny unavailable.



For the men’s match, Brisbane Blaze will be without experienced duo Shane Kenny and Matt Swann but welcome in Kookaburra Daniel Beale and talented local Jared Taylor, who is the brother of Hockeyroo and Brisbane Blaze defender Renee Taylor.



With only seven rounds in the season every result is critical, so expect more fast and full throttle hockey action in the Sultana Bran Hockey One League this weekend.

Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season – Round 2 Fixtures

Canberra Chill v NSW Pride

Sunday 5 October 2019

National Hockey Centre (ACT)

Match Start: Women’s 2:00pm local (2:00pm AEST), Men’s 3:30pm local (3:30pm AEST)

Canberra Chill Women’s team: Sakiyo Asano (GK), Kalindi Commerford (c), Sassie Economos, Mikayla Evans, Naomi Evans, Sophie Gaughan, Yui Ishibashi, Rebecca Lee, Beckie Middleton, Shihori Oikawa, Brooke Peris, Aleisha Price, Tiny Taseska, Taylor Thomson

In: Mikayla Evans, Aleisha Price, Tina Taseska, Taylor Thomson

Out: Edwina Bone, Meredith Bone, Anna Flanagan, Jess Smith

NSW Pride Women’s team: Alice Arnott, Jocelyn Bartram (GK), Morgan Blamey, Kate Jenner (c), Sarah Johnston, Kaitlin Nobbs, Mikaela Patterson, Casey Sablowski, Courtney Schonell, Maddison Smith, Emma Spinks, Jessica Watterson, Mariah Williams, Abby Wilson

In: Jessica Watterson

Out: Renae Robinson

Canberra Chill Men’s team: 1.Aaron Knight, 2.Ben Staines, 3.Anand Gupte, 4.James Day, 7.Kazuma Murata, 8.Daniel Conroy, 10.Owen Chivers, 11.Garry Backhus, 12.Jake Staines (c), 13.Manabu Yamashita, 17.Aaron Kershaw, 30.Andrew Charter (GK), Kentaro Fukuda, James Jewell

In: Kentaro Fukuda, James Jewell

Out: 5. Lewis Shepherd, 22. Jay MacDonald

NSW Pride Men’s team: Tim Brand, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Hayden Dillon, Blake Govers, Jack Hayes, Ehren Hazell, Kurt Lovett, Dylan Martin, Ryan Proctor, Lachlan Sharp, Nathanael Stewart, Ash Thomas (GK), Tristan White

In: Lachlan Sharp

Out: Flynn Ogilvie

Tassie Tigers v Adelaide Fire

Saturday 5 October 2019

Tasmanian Hockey Centre (TAS)

Match Start: Women’s 5:00pm local (5:00pm AEST), Men’s 6:30pm local (6:30pm AEST)

Tassie Tigers Women’s team: Holly Bonde, Phillida Bridley, Esmee Broekhuizen, Lauren Canning, Jessica Chesterman, Emily Donovan, Jean Flanagan, Nicole Geeves, Molly Haas, Ruby Haywood, Madeleine Hinton, Caashia Karringten, Katerina Lacina, Samantha Lawrence, Sarah McCambridge, Hannah Richardson, Sophie Rockefeller, Isabelle Sharman, Laura Spandler, Amelia Spence

Adelaide Fire Women’s team: Linzi Appleyard, Brooklyn Buchecker, Jane Claxton, Emma De Broughe, Kate Denning, Holly Evans, Emily Grist, Amy Hammond (GK), Sarah Harrison, Amy Hunt, Euleena Maclachlan, Gemma McCaw, Karri McMahon, Gabi Nance, Hattie Shand, Miki Spano, Ashlee Wells (GK), Leah Welstead

Tassie Tigers Men’s team: Kieron Arthur, Hayden Beltz, Joshua Beltz, James Bourke, Joshua Brooks, Kurt Budgeon, Henry Chambers, Tim Deavin, Eddie Ockenden, Gobindraj Gill, Jeremy Hayward, Nicolas Leslie, Joshua Mardell, Sam McCambridge, Linden McCarthy, Sam McCulloch, Benjamin Read, Oliver Smith, Jack Welch, Grant Woodcock

Adelaide Fire Men’s team: Lachlan Busiko, Eddie Chittleborough (GK), Angus Fry, Scott Germein, Fred Gray, Ross Hetem, Cameron Joyce, Luke Larwood, Andy Leat, Dan Mitchell, Al Oliver, Glyn Tamlin, Kota Watanabe, Chris Wells, Simon Wells, Cameron White, Hirotaka Zandana

HC Melbourne v Brisbane Blaze

Sunday 6 October 2019

State Netball and Hockey Centre (VIC)

Match Start: Women’s 1:00pm local (1:00pm AEDT), Men’s 2:45pm local (2:45pm AEDT)

HC Melbourne Women’s team: Laura Barden, Krissy Bates, Lily Brazel, Kary Chau, Laura Desmet, Hannah Gravenall, Nicola Hammond, Carly James, Amy Lawton, Rachael Lynch (GK), Claire Messent, Sam Snow, Sophie Taylor, Florine Van Grimbergen

In: Laura Barden, Nicola Hammond

Out: Olivia Colasurdo, Madi Ratcliffe

Brisbane Blaze Women’s team: 1.Savannah Fitzpatrick, 2.Madison Fitzpatrick, 3.Layla Eleison, 4.Ashlea Fey, 5.Rosie Malone, 6.Morgan Gallagher, 8.Jordyn Holzberger, 10.Madeleine James, 14.Meg Pearce, 15.Hannah Astbury (GK), 19.Morgan Mathison, 21.Renee Taylor, 22.Britt Wilkinson, 25.Georgia Hillas

In: 10. Madeleine James (promoted)

Out: 7. Jodie Kenny

HC Melbourne Men’s team: 2.Max Hendry, 3.Simon Borger, 5.Andrew Philpott, 9.Nathan Ephraums, 10.Russell Ford (c), 13.Jayshaan Randhawa, 14.Jonathan Bretherton, 15.Josh Simmonds, 17.Kiran Arunasalam, 18.Johan Durst (GK), 21.Jake Sherren, 23.Joel Carroll, 25.Aaron Kleinschmidt, Will Gilmour

In: Will Gilmour

Out: 8. Josh Pollard

Brisbane Blaze Men’s team: 3.Corey Weyer, 4.Hugh Pembroke, 5.Scott Boyde, 7.Joel Rintala, 9.Jacob Anderson, 10.Robert Bell, 12.Jake Whetton, 14.Luke Tyne, 15.Justin Douglas, 16.Tim Howard, 23.Daniel Beale, 26.Dylan Wotherspoon, 27.Jared Taylor, 32.Mitchell Nicholson (GK)

In: 23. Daniel Beale (returns from injury), 27. Jared Taylor (promoted)

Out: 2. Shane Kenny, 20. Matt Swann

Perth Thundersticks – BYE

