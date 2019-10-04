



The Vantage Black Sticks Men will take on world number 16 Japan in the TSB Community Trust Vantage Black Sticks Men bd Japan 4 test series in Stratford beginning on October 10th. The series will provide an opportunity for several New Zealand officials to further develop their skills in an international environment.





David Tomlinson (NZ), Ben Grant (NZ) and Hideki Kinoshita (JPN) have been appointed as the umpires for the tournament.



Gavin Hawke (NZ) has been appointed as the Technical Official.



The series will allow Dave Tomlinson the ideal preparation before he heads off to Mönchengladbach, Germany where he will officiate the Olympic Qualifier between Germany and Austria on the 2nd and 3rd of November.



Gavin Hawke will be traveling to Bhubaneswar, India where he will be the Technical Official for the matches between India and Russia.



The test series will also provide some outstanding development opportunities for local officials, with 2 judges for each test match being appointed from the Taranaki Hockey Community.



The 13th of October will see an open invitation for the Coaches and Officials breakfast between 9 and 10 am with the Vantage Black Sticks and Japan Samurai coaches.



There is also an open invitation to local senior club umpires to come and be apart of the umpire and match debrief after test number 3 on the 14th October (registration details to follow).

NZ Umpires and Officials Appointed to Olympic Qualifiers

Women

Kelly Hudson Umpire Australia vs Russia Perth Jackie Tomlinson Technical Delegate Australia vs Russia Perth Sarah Garnett Umpire Manager China vs Belgium Changzhou

Men

Gareth Greenfield Umpire Canada vs Ireland West Vancouver David Tomlinson Umpire Germany vs Austria Mönchengladbach Gavin Hawke Technical Official India vs Russia Bhubaneswar Colin French Umpire Manager NZ vs Korea Stratford

Hockey New Zealand Media release