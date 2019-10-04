



Wales’ Jacob Draper could make his Great Britain debut next week after being included in a 20-strong squad set to play two Tests in Spain on 10 and 11 October.





The defender is included in the team on the back of a fine EuroHockey Championship campaign with Wales as he helped them to a sixth-placed finish. He has also been a member of the GB Elite Development Programme (EDP) since its inception and played a key part last year as Great Britain’s U21 men won the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.



Liam Sanford also makes his international return having not featured since February due to a knee injury, while Liam Ansell is set to pull on the GB shirt for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in May.



Several players could also achieve milestones during the games, with Phil Roper in line to win his 50th GB cap while both Chris Griffiths and Ian Sloan could both play their 100th combined international matches for England and Great Britain. Ashley Jackson will not travel with the squad though as he recovers from an injury back at Bisham Abbey.



These fixtures will act as part of the preparations for the FIH Olympic Qualifers, with Great Britain’s men set to take on Malaysia on 2-3 November at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



GB men to play Spain (10-11 October)

David Ames (Holcombe) – ENG

Liam Ansell (East Grinstead) – ENG

Will Calnan (Hampstead & Westminster) – ENG

David Condon (East Grinstead) – ENG

Brendan Creed (Surbiton) – ENG

Adam Dixon (Beeston) (C) – ENG

Jacob Draper (Hampstead & Westminster) – WAL

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton) – SCO

James Gall (Surbiton) – ENG

Harry Gibson (Surbiton) (GK) – ENG

Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead) – ENG

Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster) – ENG

George Pinner (Old Georgians) (GK) – ENG

Phil Roper (Wimbledon) – ENG

Liam Sanford (Old Georgians) – ENG

Ian Sloan (Wimbledon) – ENG

Tom Sorsby (Surbiton) – ENG

Jack Waller (Wimbledon) – ENG

Sam Ward (Old Georgians) – ENG

Henry Weir (Wimbledon) – ENG



Great Britain Hockey media release