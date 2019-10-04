LAHORE - Oman hockey team head coach Tahir Zaman said that his team’s tour to Pakistan is of greater significant to learn finer points of the game and to give final touches to its preparations for the Asia Confederation Hockey Cup to be played in Bangladesh from October 14.



Tahir, who is also former Pakistan captain and Olympian, said: “Our players opted to visit Pakistan because of natural hockey skills of Pakistani players and we are very glad and delighted to be here as we are getting much needed experience ahead of our team’s participation in a very important hockey tournament.” Oman team is currently on a four test match tour of Pakistan. The home side beat them 7-0 in the opener and the touring side showed greater display of hockey to earn a 4-4 draw against them. The third match will be played today (Friday). Tahir, a former celebrated forward said the prime objective of this tour is to help the Oman team to win the Confederation Cup and to qualify for the Asia Cup. “Our team is doing well in the tour and I expect it is capable of striking a win against Pakistan development hockey squad given the fact the way it fought in the second match to manage a draw,” he said. He said Oman hockey is at a rise and youth is taking keen interest to take it up as a sport and the Oman hockey team comprises talented players who have all the potential to take their side to excellence.



“I am confident that my team will win the Confederation Cup to earn a place in the Asia Hockey Cup. We are well on path of gaining success and to achieve our desired goals.” Tahir, who was also coach of Pakistan senior and junior teams in the past, said Pakistan hockey needs immediate attention of the government for its revival as the private business houses are not ready to sponsor the national game. “Hockey has changed a lot, it has become a modern sport which needs a panel of coaches to be associated with the team and high profile training of players on modern lines and this objective can only be achieved with lot of resources available,” he added.



He said Oman Hockey Federation is taking all-out measures for the further popularization of hockey and most modern facilities of the game are available to the players and the aspiring youth to play hockey. “Population wide it is not a big country but the youth is passionate to take part in different sports and most modern facilities are available and hockey is being treated in a similar manner,” he said.



To a question, he said that his team will demonstrate a higher level of game in the remaining two matches of the series to get desired results.



The Nation