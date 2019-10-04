By AFTAR SINGH





Pep talk: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (second from right) talking to national hockey players as Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (right) looks on. — AZHAR MAHFOF/ The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is disappointed with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) over the format of the Olympic playoff matches but his reaction is a tad too late.





Syed Saddiq was crying foul yesterday – three weeks after world No. 11 Malaysia were drawn to play against world No. 7 Britain in a two-match Olympic qualifier in London on Nov 2 and 3.



He said the FIH should have given Malaysia an advantage to host one of the matches – although the governing body had made it clear that the higher ranked teams were given the privilege to host both the legs during the Olympic playoffs.



The Olympic playoffs is the final platform for Malaysia to win tickets to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



They have not made the cut for the Olympics since their last appearance at the 2000 Sydney Games.



Syed Saddiq said the FIH should have given Malaysia the right to host one of the matches.



“I believe the FIH have been unfair to Malaysia for not allowing us to host one of the matches, ” said Syed Saddiq after a meeting with the national hockey players, coaching staff and the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) officials at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



“It surely has given Britain the advantage and I’m disappointed with their decision.”



Despite having to play both back-to-back matches away, Syed Saddiq said he still had faith in the national team.



“I believe our team will defy the odds to qualify for the Olympics. I’ll be in London to throw my support behind them and I hope the Malaysian fans in London will cheer them too.”



Malaysia will bring 20 players for two friendly matches against Holland as part of their preparations to get used to the chilly conditions in London.



Only 18 will be selected for the playoffs in London.



The Star of Malaysia