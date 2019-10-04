By Jugjet Singh





Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman meets national players at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



HE was only six years old when Malaysia last played hockey at the Olympics — in 2000 in Sydney.





Syed Saddiq Syed Rahman shed his milk teeth, and went on to become Sports Minister but the national men’s hockey team have failed to qualify since.



Yesterday, the 26-year-old Syed Saddiq met with the national players who are preparing for two matches against Britain in London for the last ticket to the Tokyo Olympics next year.



Syed Saddiq was feeling angry yesterday, not because Malaysia have not qualified for the Olympics for a long time but with the sport’s world body.



“I am angry and disappointed with the FIH (International Hockey Federation) for having the home-and-away in London which is a disadvantage to our team in terms of weather as well as fan support. One match should have been held here (in Malaysia).



“But since nothing can be done now (none of the qualifying countries protested when FIH announced that the higher ranked country will host both matches), I call all Malaysians in Europe, if they are able, to travel to London on Nov 2 and Nov 3 to support our hockey team.



“And even though we might just number about 100 at Lee Valley (the venue), we will make sure we will be heard by the players,” said Saddiq who will also watch both the matches in London.



World No 11 Malaysia will battle Britain for the final ticket to the Olympics, and there is little room for error.



Syed Saddiq also met Olympian Nor Saiful Zaini, who played in 2000 Sydney, and who is now coaching the national youth team in a mission to qualify for the Junior World Cup.



“To the players, we will make sure that even though you are playing away, we will make the stadium ‘like home’. Even if our numbers are small, we will cheer till our throats become sore.



“Give your best, and let’s make it this time (to the Olympics),” said Saddiq,



As for the “unfair” FIH qualifier ruling, Saddiq said: “We will make sure our voice is heard on this matter (next time).”



New Straits Times