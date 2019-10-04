By Jugjet Singh





NSTP/AZHAR RAMLI



NATIONAL hockey coach Roelant Oltmans has been with the team for a year and he is ready for allweather when Malaysia battle Britain in the Olympic Qualifier on Nov 2-3.





“Mind you, we will be playing againstateam who reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup (in Bhubanesar) and we have to be ready for everything they throw at us. (Malaysia finished fifth in the 16-team tournament).



“We also have to be ready for the English weather, as it’s predicted to be around eightto 13 degrees Celsius, but that, too, can change and cause some obstacles.



“After being with the team for a year, I can say we are prepared for all 'weather' and will give our best shot,” said Oltmans after meeting Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Rahman yesterday.



The odds are stacked against Malaysia, as Britain will have their loyal fans rooting for them at the Lee Valley Olympic Stadium in the two-leg do-or-die assignment.



“Taking the last friendlies against South Korea as a guide, I can say that we have started to score goals, but need more work on defending penalty corners,” said the Dutchman.



Malaysia beat South Korea 2-1, drew 2-2, lost 2-0 and 5-4 in the four-match series recently.



So, how did Malaysia lose the third match 2-0 if the forwards are now scoring?



“I was looking for an overall picture from the Korea friendlies, and what many people do not know is I rested many regulars in the third match and that's why we lost 2-0.



“For me, it was more important to see how the team stand when different situations are thrown at them, as well as resting some regulars in that match to avoid injuries.”



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) hired Oltmans after missing out on an Asian Games gold and an early ticket to the Olympics last year.



And MHC have told Oltmans to deliver against Britain, and any more excuses will no longer be accepted.



New Straits Times