



Continuing our series of video interviews with the teams that will participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, Chile (FIH World Ranking: 18) captain Camila Caram looks ahead to her team’s all-important two-match clash with Great Britain (WR:5), with a place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on the line. The crucial matches will take place at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London, UK, on 26/27 October 2019, with timings to be confirmed in the coming weeks. A transcript of the interview can be found below.





The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will be taking place very soon. How is your team preparing for these hugely important matches?



Camila Caram: We have just come back from a week off to recover some energy. Now we will start training once or twice a day for the next few weeks so it is going to be tough. We are training with some boys so that will help our preparations.



What can we expect to see from your team in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers?



Camila Caram: We are trying to be the surprise team in these FIH Qualifiers so we are hoping to play our best and try to beat Great Britain. We have been working on our short corners so watch out for them.



What are your thoughts about your opponent in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers and how is your squad feeling about these matches?



Camila Caram: Great Britain is a very tough team. We have played only once against them, that was a friendly match. And of course, they are the Olympic champions so it is going to be a really good game and a tough game for us but we will play our way and take it step by step.



Finally, what would qualifying for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 mean to you and your team?



Camila Caram: An Olympic Games for our team would be a dream come true. It is something we [Chile] have never done before, so, it really would be a dream come true.



Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams.



