Hager makes several changes ahead of final women's Test against India
GB Women 2019
Head coach Mark Hager has made several changes to the GB women’s team ahead of their third and final Test against India tomorrow (4 October).
Laura Unsworth, Susannah Townsend and Sabbie Heesh all return to the squad having been included in the 18-strong side that drew the first match 0-0 on Tuesday but not in team that won 3-1 the following day.
Ellie Rayer, Grace Balsdon, Suzy Petty and Tess Howard – who has recovered from a broken hand – are all included for the first time during the series while Amy Tennant could feature having been on the bench during yesterday’s victory.
Having scored her first GB goal in that win, Charlotte Watson gets another chance to impress alongside Leah Wilkinson, who made her Great Britain debut in the first match.
The hosts will be hoping to build on their fine victory yesterday to ensure they claim the series and continue to build momentum heading into their FIH Olympic Qualifier against Chile at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on 2-3 November.
GB women to play India (4 October)
Giselle Ansley (Surbiton) – ENG
Grace Balsdon (Hampstead & Westminster) – ENG
Sarah Evans (Surbiton) – ENG
Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton) (GK) – ENG
Tess Howard (East Grinstead) – ENG
Shona McCallin – ENG
Hannah Martin (Surbiton) – ENG
Lizzie Neal (Loughborough Students) – ENG
Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton) (C) – ENG
Suzy Petty (Wimbledon) – ENG
Ellie Rayer (East Grinstead) – ENG
Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster) – SCO
Amy Tennant (Reading) (GK) – ENG
Anna Toman (Wimbledon) – ENG
Susannah Townsend – ENG
Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead) – ENG
Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers) – SCO
Leah Wilkinson (Holcombe) – WAL
Great Britain Hockey media release