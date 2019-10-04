

GB Women 2019



Head coach Mark Hager has made several changes to the GB women’s team ahead of their third and final Test against India tomorrow (4 October).





Laura Unsworth, Susannah Townsend and Sabbie Heesh all return to the squad having been included in the 18-strong side that drew the first match 0-0 on Tuesday but not in team that won 3-1 the following day.



Ellie Rayer, Grace Balsdon, Suzy Petty and Tess Howard – who has recovered from a broken hand – are all included for the first time during the series while Amy Tennant could feature having been on the bench during yesterday’s victory.



Having scored her first GB goal in that win, Charlotte Watson gets another chance to impress alongside Leah Wilkinson, who made her Great Britain debut in the first match.



The hosts will be hoping to build on their fine victory yesterday to ensure they claim the series and continue to build momentum heading into their FIH Olympic Qualifier against Chile at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on 2-3 November.



GB women to play India (4 October)

Giselle Ansley (Surbiton) – ENG

Grace Balsdon (Hampstead & Westminster) – ENG

Sarah Evans (Surbiton) – ENG

Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton) (GK) – ENG

Tess Howard (East Grinstead) – ENG

Shona McCallin – ENG

Hannah Martin (Surbiton) – ENG

Lizzie Neal (Loughborough Students) – ENG

Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton) (C) – ENG

Suzy Petty (Wimbledon) – ENG

Ellie Rayer (East Grinstead) – ENG

Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster) – SCO

Amy Tennant (Reading) (GK) – ENG

Anna Toman (Wimbledon) – ENG

Susannah Townsend – ENG

Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead) – ENG

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers) – SCO

Leah Wilkinson (Holcombe) – WAL



Great Britain Hockey media release