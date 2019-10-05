By Jugjet Singh





Shello Silverius poses with his motorcycle after a press conference for the Sultan of Johor Cup at the the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. NSTP/OWEE AH CHUN



SHELLO Silverius became the first Sabah hockey player to be named as skipper of the Malaysian team for the Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) on Oct 12-19 at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru.





The stylish skipper, who will be competing in his third SOJC, rode a 250cc superbike to yesterday’s press conference in Kuala Lumpur.



The 20-year-old Shello is expected to play a key role in Malaysia’s attempt to qualify for the Junior World Cup next year in Bangladesh.



‘It is a great honour to represent Malaysia as captain in my third SOJC, and this time it will be special as I will also be the first from Sabah to wear the armband,’ said Shello yesterday.



No player from Sabah has led the nation, in junior or senior hockey for international assignments.



Shello, who has played in four Razak Cups, was also instrumental in taking Johor to the Division One final recently.



Fast and predatory in the semi-circle, Shello has also tasted another first, leading Sabah to the Malaysia Games gold last year.



Shello will not be the only hockey ace from the Land Below the Wind for the SOJC though



Izham Azhar and Muhajir Abdu Rauf, who are also from Sabah, will keep him company in Johor Baru.



‘All three of us were spotted during the Malaysia Games last year, and now we will be representing the country in the SOJC. It's definitely a big leap in our career.



‘If we do well, we have a chance to play in the Junior World Cup qualifiers as well,’said Shello.



What does he do when not playing or training: ‘Ride my bike, of course. I rode up Cameron Highlands recently, and it was a super experience,’ said the speed demon, on and off the pitch.



New Straits Times