By Jugjet Singh





Nor Saiful Zaini.



FROM a mediocre performance to a podium show. That is what coach Nor Saiful Zaini wants from the hockey team for hockey’s Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC).





The tournamennet will be held at the Taman Daya Stadium on Oct 12-19 with champions Australia leading the cast.



Malaysia will be up against Britain, India, Japan and New Zealand in the only junior international invitational tournament in the world sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation.



‘I have named 20 players and 18 will be finalised just before the team managers meeting. The extra two are precaution against injury.



‘I believe this team are much better than the one who ended up fifth (among six teams) last year. In fact, we will be chasing for a podium finish this time around,” said triple Olympian Nor Saiful.



Malaysia will play in the Junior Asia Cup, a qualifier for the Junior World Cup in Bangladesh next year, and those playing in the SOJC will be the core of the team.



‘We have two juniors playing with the senior side right now, and they will be back with us for the Asia Cup.



And from this SOJC side, only two players will not be eligible (age) for the qualifier and that itself is good news,’ said Nor Saiful.



THE TEAM - Goalkeepers: Hamiz Ahir, Che Shahrul Azmi Che Saupi.



Defenders:Nur Asyraf Ishak, Sulaiman Abdul Razak, Fahmi Khalid, Hafiz Zauri, Amirul Hamizan Azhar, Syarman Mat Tee, Arif Syafie Ishak.



Midfielders: Iskandar Fareez Shah, Hafizi Zainudin, Nasrul Shahkhir Sadikul, Shello Silverius, Izham Azhar.



Strikers:Akhimullah Anuar Esook, Shafiq Hassan, Muhibuddin Moharam, Amirul Haniff Mamat, Adam Aiman Mamat, Muhajir Abdu Rauf.



New Straits Times