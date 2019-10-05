By AGNES MAKHANDIA





USIU's John Kabuu (right) dribbles the ball past Wycliff Usagi of Wazalendo during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium in Nairobi on August 3, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Western Jaguars will be seeking to move into third place when they take on former champions Kenya Police and Wazalendo in the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League at the City Park Stadium in their tour of Nairobi this weekend.





Jaguars coach Mike Malungu is aware of the enormous task ahead but believes he has enough arsenal at his disposal to see off the two giants.



Second-placed Wazalendo, who have 26 points from 13 matches, will also be seeking revenge against the visitors after losing the first leg tie 2-0 away in Kakamega.



Police, champions in 2017, are fourth with 18 points from 11 matches one point ahead of Jaguars. Champions and league leaders Butali Sugar Warriors have 33 points from 13 matches but are not in action this weekend.



INJURY BOOST



Third-placed Greensharks, who have amassed 20points from 13 matches, are also not in action.



Malungu said they are in the capital to collect six points and close gap on the teams above them.



“I’m glad Robinson Otekete and Paul Nabangi (injuries) and Ronald Wafula (suspension) are available for selection. The three have not featured in the last three matches and we hope their presence will be an added advantage to the team," he told Nation Sport.



"The fact that Police are former champions and Wazalendo are having a good run this season so far is a statement that it will not be a walk in the park,” observed the tactician.



“We last played at the City Park in August and playing on the artificial turf has always been a challenge for us but we are ready and we hope to win the two ties as that will put us in a better position going forward.”



On Sunday, United States International University battle Parklands in the men’s premier league



In the women’s premier League, Kenyatta University will be seeking their second win of the season when they play Amira Sailors before Vikings welcome Mombasa Sports Club in the women’s super league.



KU are second from bottom with three points from 10 matches, while their opponents are fifth with 14 points from 10 matches.



In the men’s super league, KU take on Wazalendo Masters as Kenya College of Accountancy University travel to Kisumu to play Kisumu Youngsters.



Multi Media University take on Nakuru in the men’s Super League on Sunday.



FIXTURES

Saturday



Men’s Premier League: Wazalendo v Western Jaguars(City Park Stadium, 6pm)



Women’s Premier League: Kenyatta University v Amira Sailors (City Park Stadium,12pm)



Men’s Super League: Youngster v KCAU (Kisumu, 3pm)



Men’s Super League: Kenyatta University v Wazalendo Masters (City Park Stadium, 4pm)



Women’s Super League: Vikings v Mombasa Sports Club (City Park Stadium, 11am)



Sunday



Men’s Premier League: Police v Jaguars (City Park Stadium, 9pm)



Men’s Premier League: USIU v Parklands (City Park Stadium, 5pm)



Women’s Premier League: KU v JKUAT (City Park Stadium, 3pm)



Men’s Super League: MMU v Nakuru (City Park Stadium, 1pm)



Women’s Premier League: TUK v MSC (City Park Stadium, 11am)



