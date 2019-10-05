Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Big wins today for Mannheimer HC, Hampstead & Westminster, Dinamo Kazan and Surbiton!

Published on Saturday, 05 October 2019 10:00 | Hits: 57
©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

Match 1: Mannheimer HC v CA Montrouge 6-0

A dominant performance, led by their captain and MVP Danny Nguyen, saw Mannheimer put six past a young Montrouge side, making their return to the EHL stage after several years away.



Ace flicker Gonzalo Peillat broke down the French side’s defences from their fourth penalty corner after 11 minutes with a low bullet….

Match 2: HGC v Hampstead and Westminster 1-2

It was billed as a tough draw as England’s champions Hampstead and Westminster faced previous EHL winners HGC and the game did not disappoint!

A close encounter of the hockey kind and one which will be remembered as a superb debut in EHL by Hampstead and Westminster….

Match 3: Dinamo Kazan v Saint Germain HC 4-2

Dinamo Kazan won their first-ever knock-out match in the EHL in their 13th season in the world’s premier club competition as they beat Saint Germain 4-2 in the KO16.

The Russian side won back their national title last week and they carried that momentum into this tie in Barcelona, taking a 2-0 lead into half-time and they held on despite some late Saint Ger pressure.

Match 4: Surbiton HC v Real Club de Polo 5-2

Alan Forsyth’s outstanding double and a double from Luke Taylor saw Surbiton run up a superb 5-2 win over hometown side Real Club de Polo to reach the KO8 at the Pau Negre Stadium.

The final game of the day started as the sun started to set and was hanging low over the stadium and we were treated to a pulsating game from both sides in a brilliant match-up, a fitting end to the first day of the world’s best club hockey competition.

Tomorrow’s games:
Time    Teams    Title           
09:45    GRANGE – THREEROCK    KO16
11:45    MONTROUGE – HGC    Ranking match   
12:00    ROTWKOLN – BEERSCHOT    KO16
14:15    HERAKLES – ARMINEN    KO16
16:15    SAINTGERMAIN – POLO    Ranking match   
16:30    KAMPONG – MINSK    KO16

Euro Hockey League media release

