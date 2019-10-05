



Continuing our series of video interviews with the teams that will participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, Korea (FIH World Ranking:16) captain Lee Namyong looks ahead to his team’s all-important two-match clash with New Zealand (WR:9), with a place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on the line. The crucial matches will take place at the Taranaki Hockey Club in New Zealand on 2/3 November 2019, with timings to be confirmed in the coming weeks. A transcription of the interview can be found below.





What can the fans expect to see from your team in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers?



Lee Namyong: We want to go to the Olympics but New Zealand are a very good team so we will have to match them. But we are really determined because we really want to represent Korea at the Olympics.



The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will be taking place very soon. How is your team preparing for these hugely important matches?



Lee Namyong: All the players are working very hard to get ready for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers.



What are your thoughts about your opponent in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers and how is your squad feeling about these matches?



Lee Namyong: I think the New Zeland has a very good squad. They have the choice of many good players. But we will prepare to cope with that, so that we [are in the best position to] win the match.



Finally, what would qualifying for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 mean to you and your team?



Lee Namyong: I am the Korea captain so if we get to go to the Olympics, captaining your team at an Olympic Games is a proud moment and a great opportunity.



Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams.



#Tokyo2020

#RoadToTokyo

#GiftOfHockey



FIH site