



Great Britain scored twice in the final five minutes as they produce a fine comeback to draw their third and final Test with India and secure a 1-0 series victory.





Anna Toman smashed in her first international goal with the final play of the game to ensure her side remained unbeaten after Lizzie Neal had reduced the deficit shortly before in GB’s final capped game before their FIH Olympic Qualifiers on 2-3 November.



Having won the previous fixture 3-1 on Wednesday, Great Britain started the game on the front foot and were awarded two early corners. However, it was the visitors who took the lead in the eighth minute as they profited from a swift counter-attacking move, with Navjot Kaur tapping the ball in from close range after a good pass.



Great Britain had further corners in the first half but were unable to find a way past Savita in goal as the ‘keeper denied both Giselle Ansley and Grace Balsdon before half-time.



They continued on the offensive in the third quarter, Susannah Townsend coming close in the opening moments before



Charlotte Watson’s sliding attempt just evaded the goal.



Both sides created further good chances in front of goal as the visitors fired wide from a penalty corner before Watson’s cross across the face of goal was just out of the reach of Sarah Robertson at the back post.



However it was the visitors who scored next and extended their lead early in the final quarter as Gurjit Kaur produced a fine drag flick.



GB rallied well though and conjured numerous chances in retaliation as Robertson, Townsend and Watson all tested Savita in goal.



Neal finally managed to find a way past the Indian ‘keeper in the 55th minute with a tidy finish from close range after the ball found her in the circle following good wide play from Robertson.



Toman then found the perfect moment to score her first international goal as Great Britain won a corner in the dying moments, with the defender making no mistake from the top of the circle in overtime.



Finishing the Test series with two draws and a victory, Great Britain’s women now have just under a month left to ready themselves to face Chile at the Olympic Qualifiers on November 2 and 3 to seal a place at Tokyo 2020.



Great Britain 2

Neal (55’, PC)

Toman (60+’, PC)



India 2

N. Kaur (8', FG)

G. Kaur (48', PC)



Starting XI: Unsworth, Evans, Toman, Martin, Townsend, Robertson, Rayer, Ansley, Pearne-Webb, McCallin, Heesh (GK)

Subs: Tennant (GK), Petty, Howard, Neal, Balsdon, Watson, Wilkinson



Great Britain Hockey media release